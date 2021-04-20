The first inter airport CONNECT event, taking place online from 20 – 21 April 2021, provides a much anticipated trade and networking event for the global airport community, which has been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
inter airport CONNECT
inter airport CONNECT is a two-day online trading, networking and webinar event for airport professionals. Visitors can virtually meet relevant exhibitors, browse informative product presentations and follow webinars on current industry trends.
Similar to a live event, there are several options for visitors to get in touch with exhibitors, drop their business card at the virtual stand, pre-book meetings with exhibitors or instantly contact exhibitors, as they browse the virtual stand. The opening times of the online event, which will take place from April 20 to April 21, 2021, is from 8 am to 4 pm GMT. Visitors can participate for free and the platform is open for registration and pre-booking of meetings.
Virtual meetings with exhibitors
The inter airport CONNECT match-making functionality is now available to arrange pre-booked meetings
In current times of travel restrictions, staying in touch with customers and suppliers is key, to stay up-to-date with latest trends and to discuss upcoming development projects. The inter airport CONNECT match-making functionality is now available to arrange pre-booked meetings, with all meetings taking place from 20 – 21 April live, on the inter airport CONNECT platform.
Arranging for a meeting is very easy and intuitive, with no third-party software required. Visitors simply need to login, fill in their profile with their interests and they can start searching for exhibitors to send out meeting invites.
Webinar programme with airport industry experts
The online event will feature a daily programme of webinars by industry experts that will provide an opportunity to gain useful insights into the latest market developments, as well as technical expertise concerning new industry applications and solutions.
Key players from the industry, as well as trade bodies, will provide exclusive insights into latest technologies and case studies on subjects, such as the Smart Airport, sustainability and many more. The conference language is English. The webinar programme consists of two days filled with sessions, covering a vast variety of topics and speakers from key leaders in the industry.
The two-day webinar schedule includes:
On Tuesday, April 20, 2021
- 09:30 - 10:00 - GATE InnoAirport – the first real-life platform for the airport industry – GATE e.V. and Sittig Technologies GmbH.
- 10:20 - 10:50 - Despite drop in demand, innovative solutions abound for a smarter airport – Proavia – French Pavilion.
- 11:10 - 12:10 - British Aviation Group: Innovation in Sustainable Airports – British Aviation Group, Mott MacDonald, Egis, Wood Group UK Ltd, Grimshaw Architects, and Logika Consultants.
- 12:30 - 13:00 - The Italian way to excellence in the airport industry – Air Tech Italy and One Works, OCEM Airfield Technology, as well as SITTI.
- 13:10 - 13:22 - Airport Market Intelligence for a New Reality - Momberger Airport Information.
- 13:30 - 14:00 - Electrification of Ground Support Equipment with Plug & Play Battery Solutions from Webasto - Goldhofer AG and Webasto Thermo & Comfort SE.
- 14:30 - 15:00 - Zero-emission Refuelling Vehicle Technologies – A Greener Recovery – Titan Aviation.
On Wednesday, April 21, 2021
- 09:00 - 09:40 - Recovery through Revolution - Mott MacDonald.
- 10:00 - 10:30 - Simultaneous Development of 14 Airports in Greece - FRAPORT Greece.
- 11:00 - 11:30 - Green, Smart, Safe, and Efficient Airports - An ambitious and challenging path towards a sustainable aviation system - Fraunhofer Institute for Material Flow and Logistics (Fraunhofer IML).
- 12:00 - 13:00 - Connected Airport – How ‘digital twins’ can optimise asset operation – GATE e.V., Loclab Consulting, Esri Deutschland GmbH, and T-Systems International GmbH.
- 13:30 - 14:00 - GATE - idea givers for global air travel - BEUMER Group/GATE e.V., Airsiders GmbH.
- 14:15 - 14:26 - Protect Precious Fuels for Safer Aircraft - Parker Hannifin EMEA Sàrl.
- 14:30 - 15:00 - Check-in with Ammeraal Beltech & Megadyne – Ammeraal Beltech.