Online electronic disruptor platform, instaENG is reporting massive success, following its latest exhibit at the recent Retail Risk London 2021 event in London, United Kingdom.
Security bid platform
The security bid platform demonstrated to attendees how customers can use this revolutionary platform to post jobs in specialties, such as CCTV, intruder alarms and fire systems, which businesses or sole traders can then directly bid for.
Tastefully brought to life with giveaway dinosaur stress balls and a live performance, instaENG showcased how ‘industry dinosaurs are continuously ripping off customers’ and refusing to change antiquated working practices by still routinely marking up jobs by 30 per cent.
Efficient process of awarding security work
The team onsite successfully showcased how instaENG has completely democratised the process of awarding security work, making it leaner, more efficient and transparent.
Unsurprisingly, the brand’s presence at Retail Risk event has created a massive buzz, sparking interest from new customers across all industries including retail, manufacturing and property management.
Manufacturers interested in instaENG platform
David Stubbs, the Co-Founder of instaENG said, “It has been really encouraging to see the huge interest in our platform and we are delighted that multiple manufacturers have expressed intent to trade with the instaENG community as a combined group. This means that all of our regional suppliers will soon benefit from the discounts normally enjoyed by only the dominant dinosaurs. It’s an exciting development for us all.”
David Stubbs adds, “It’s clear that bringing something so different to market has its challenges, so it’s very comforting to have forward thinking brands like Travis Perkins, David Lloyd and Kiasu on our journey with many more waiting for contracts to expire. Over 1500 jobs completed, not one specification visit and not one dispute. It’s incredible statistics and within an average of over 30 per cent saving for the same kit, I’m sure that many more savvy retailers and corporates will join us soon.”
Blue-chip brands sign up
The entirely online platform has already signed up more than 55 suppliers, including several blue-chip brands, since launching in January 2021. With 98 per cent UK postcode coverage, the platform has more than 50 jobs allocated through the site every week.