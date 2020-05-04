Insight Enterprises, the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organisations of all sizes, announces its partnership with Genetec Inc., a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions.
The collaboration will drive digital transformation for cities, providing end-to-end delivery and management of a unified data platform across a city’s departments.
Emergency management operations
“City infrastructure is growing more complex, driving a need for a more comprehensive and integrated approach for operations and management,” said Stan Lequin, Vice President and General Manager, Digital Innovation, Insight.
Together, with Genetec, we have a unique ability to simplify yet empower"
“Together, with Genetec, we have a unique ability to simplify yet empower how police officers, firefighters, transportation and other emergency management operations serve our communities. Our expertise in cloud and data management, combined with Genetec public-safety solutions, provide a common operating picture to proactively protect the population, receive alerts in real-time and quickly make informed decisions when time is of the essence.”
Public safety agencies
“At a time when cross-agency collaboration and shared access to real-time information is critical in keeping our communities safe and secure, Genetec is focused on helping cities harness the power of cloud technology, IoT and data as part of their urban safety strategies,” said Pervez Siddiqui, Vice President of Business Development, Genetec.
“By partnering with Insight, we can help public safety agencies accelerate their digital transformation to provide effective and meaningful interagency and community collaboration, a unified view of operations and access to live data that is critical to maintain public safety today and into the future.”
A 2018 McKinsey report predicts that, globally, cities are expected to add 2.5 billion new residents by 2050 and are already home to half the world’s population. Such a population boom places growing pressures on infrastructure and the environment, increasing demand for smarter solutions.
Public safety software portfolio
Insight provides a secure, scalable platform to unify how organisations use IoT
This unique partnership applies Insight’s deep experience in public sector digital transformation and systems integration with the Genetec public safety software portfolio to deliver precise and actionable plans for implementation. Insight provides a secure, scalable platform to unify how organisations use IoT, creating faster deployment.
Genetec Citigraf™ is a decision support system that unifies public safety operations across city departments, disseminates timely information, and provides greater situational awarenes. Genetec Clearance™ is a digital evidence management system that facilitates collaboration between agencies, corporate security departments and the public.
Future applications for improving the effectiveness and efficiency of crime analysis, unified mobility operations, parking and curbside management. To learn more about the Insight and Genetec smart-city partnership, Insight Public Sector and Genetec are presenting a webinar on ‘Digital Evidence Management – a Software as a Service Offering.’