Security system designer and manufacturer, Inner Range has launched a new service to support customers in the United Kingdom and wider EMEA region, when upgrading systems.
The service involves experienced in-house technicians migrating a host of information from the customer’s existing Inner Range hardware controller to the new system, such as user types, cards, time zones, doors, areas, lifts and readers.
Upgrading to Integriti access control system
The service has been designed for customers upgrading from Inner Range’s Concept system, now at End of Life, to its flagship enterprise-level intelligent access control and security system, Integriti.
While Integriti is compatible with 95% of Concept hardware, making migration straight forward and far more cost effective than an entire system replacement, the new service aims to reduce time and costs for clients even further.
Migrating protocols on to the new platform
Tim Northwood, General Manager at Inner Range, said “No one doubts that upgrading to a better access and security system has many benefits, and the sophistication and flexibility of our systems help give users the precise controls they need. But the actual transition process can sometimes feel a little fraught because some complex programming is required to migrate existing processes and protocols on to the new platform.”
Tim adds, “We hope our new service provides extra reassurance and peace of mind for integrators and end-users who will know that our own engineers, who know our systems inside out, will migrate everything more efficiently and smoothly than external partners who are less familiar with our products.”
Managing and controlling single, multiple sites
Integriti is ideal for managing and controlling single and multiple sites at local, national and global levels
Integriti is ideal for managing and controlling single and multiple sites at local, national and global levels. Benefits for Concept users migrating to Integriti include more integrations with current manufacturers for security, building automation, people and business continuity processes, superb graphics, enhanced reporting, more flexibility around global programming and permissions as well as being compatible with current and future IT platforms, such as Windows and Vista.
Concept 2000 was Inner Range’s flagship product, first launched in 1989. It was designed by three of the four founders of Inner Range: Doug Frazer, David Baughan, and Alan Winch. The system was updated to the Concept 3000 and later the Concept 4000, which have been installed around the globe. However, the system’s underlying technology is no longer economical to maintain in comparison with modern platforms like Integriti.
Insight software
Concept systems use Insight software. Insight follows the same End of Life timeline as Concept. Inner Range first announced its Concept system was nearing End of Life in November 2018. Many customers have migrated easily to Inner Range’s Integriti product at only a fraction of the cost of an entire system replacement. The new service is paid-for but clients are expected to make time and cost savings overall.