Access control and security systems manufacturer, Inner Range has announced a new integration option for customers with specialist IP-based intercom systems from 2N.
Integriti
Inner Range’s intelligent integrated access control and security system, Integriti can now integrate with 2N’s IP-based intercom systems.
2N products allow secure and comfortable communication across even the most complex commercial sites, with multiple communication points, such as entrances, car parks, reception, lifts and meeting rooms.
Integration with 2N’s IP-based intercoms
Tim Northwood, General Manager at Inner Range, said, “Like Inner Range, 2N designs and manufactures its own products, taking the time and many rounds of testing to get things right, before releasing systems to the market. As a result, we are confident 2N intercoms will be a reliable and useful addition for our customers in the UK and across the world.”
Michal Kratochvil, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at 2N, said, “Inner Range and 2N are natural partners, and not just because both companies have such extensive experience in security access control systems and a global footprint. We also share the same commitment to innovation through ongoing investment in R&D, and have built our companies through the same focus on customers.”
Strategic collaboration
He adds, “We see alliances like this as vital to maintaining 2N's status as an innovator in the residential and commercial markets. Together, I am confident that Inner Range and 2N can meet the growing demand we are seeing across the globe for smarter access control systems.”
2N offers intercom systems for residential and commercial markets with products that are Bluetooth, smartphone and tablet-enabled. The company developed the world’s first IP intercom in 2008 and the first LTE/4G intercom, ten years later.
Intelligent access control and security system
2N now covers the full range of solutions in the field of security, access control systems and communication within buildings.
Integriti is Inner Range’s award-winning intelligent access control and security system that can integrate with a multitude of third-party products to create a sophisticated and highly secure access and security solution, while also providing trouble-free access for site users.