Security system manufacturer, Inner Range has announced a new strategic focus on cyber security, after auditing and formalising several existing cyber security measures.
The globally renowned security solutions firm, Inner Range, which has not had a single reported cyber security breach in its 30-year history, has been working with a global software service company to develop a comprehensive cyber security governance program that can grow and evolve to meet ever-changing cyber security challenges.
Cyber security governance program includes:
- A dedicated cross-functional cyber security governance team.
- Coordinated penetration testing of all networked products by independent accredited laboratories.
- Product development process that includes cyber threat assessment.
- Deployment of hardened cyber security technologies.
- Supply of cyber hardening installation guidelines for Inner Range products.
Facing the critical challenge of cyber security
Cyber security is one of the major challenges facing organisations today"
Tim Northwood, General Manager of Inner Range, said “Cyber security is one of the major challenges facing organisations today and it’s critical that networked security and access control systems provide customers with the safest possible solution.”
Tim adds, “Our new program shows our absolute commitment to cyber security, not as an ‘extra’ level of security but as a core element running through every stage of the design, manufacture, installation and management of our security systems.”
Robust cyber security solutions
Inner Range has released a formal statement outlining its coordinated, strategic measures to ensure the most robust cyber security for customers.
Among the measures is the formation of a cross-functional cyber security governance committee that brings together senior representatives from research and development, production, technical support and IT, as well as the executive leadership team. They now manage and update cyber security policies and procedures affecting all Inner Range activities in a consistent and holistic way.
Penetration testing to assess security
The statement notes how all networked products undergo penetration testing by independent accredited laboratories to assess security and probe for vulnerabilities.
Penetration testing has been applied to Inner Range’s IP network-connected products, including Integriti, Inception, Multipath and SkyCommand. Test results form part of the product development process and directly improve the security of all Inner Range platforms.
Cyber threat assessment
Cyber threat assessment is included at every stage of Inner Range’s product development and testing process. Aside from penetration testing, strict access control permissions are allocated to source code, so as to ensure that only relevant support staff and personnel have access to code repositories.
Inner Range only deploys hardened cyber security technologies. For example, cloud services Multipath and SkyCommand are hosted in an industry-renowned cloud hosting environment that offers redundancy and load-balancing across multiple locations and come with certifications from ISO/IEC, CSA, ITAR, CJIS, HPIAA and IRS 1075.
Security devices using cryptographic implementations
Inner Range is now offering cyber hardening installation guidelines to integrators and end users
In addition, Inner Range’s devices use cryptographic implementations, including AES encryption, while its architecture is designed to minimise risk, such as with resilient LAN networks and lightweight real-time operating systems.
Inner Range is now offering cyber hardening installation guidelines to integrators and end users to ensure systems are installed and managed securely. The guides include recommendations around security, network access control, firewalls, identity management and vulnerability management.
Critical infrastructure installations security
With more than 150,000 security systems already installed in critical infrastructure installations in over 30 countries, Inner Range is globally considered to be one of the innovators in the design and manufacture of intelligent security solutions, since it was first established in 1988.
Customers include hospitals and high-security units, colleges, distribution centres and pharmaceutical companies, federal and state government installations, along with critical national infrastructure.