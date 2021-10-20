Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

Type of site: Grade A multi-tenant office

Location: The Bailey, 16 Old Bailey, London, UK

Site size: 115,000 sq. ft over ten floors

Client needs:

  • Easy access for users
  • Touch-free and digital sign-in
  • Free flowing movement through reception, avoiding crowds and queues
  • Fast access to other floors via lifts
  • Visitor management system that can be used by multiple tenants and reception staff easily
  • Secure and clear intercom/entry phone and door automation for out-of-hours, deliveries and trades people access
  • Easy access and parking for disabled users
  • Reliable and resilient security, including CCTV monitoring of strategic locations

Integriti intelligent integrated access control system

Inner Range’s enterprise-level intelligent integrated access control system, Integriti, provides robust security, as well as seamless integration, to an array of other building management systems. Some of the key features of Integriti include:

  • Easy to use proximity card entry for users and tenants
  • Forge Bluepoint, powered by Yardi, visitor management system to create secure, but easy to use credentials for visitors, including via smartphone
  • High-level lift integration, by Mitsubishi that reads user credentials and directs users to the quickest lift, for their desired destination
  • Integrated CAME BPT video entry phone and access control to automate doors, for disabled access near dedicated parking bay, for disabled users, as well as for out-of-hours access, deliveries and trades people
  • Hard-wired IP closed circuit television system (CCTV) with Hikvision cameras, to monitor strategic locations
  • End-to-end encrypted messaging, through every interface and integration, by Inner Range’s Integriti for high-level security
  • Provision for future entry turnstiles/speed lanes

Richard Harvell, Engineering Director at Knight Harwood, who managed the refurbishment at The Bailey, said “Our key requirement was to be able to move users, including visitors, swiftly through reception, to their correct floors, with minimal or no touch points. And, all of this, without compromising security.”

High-level lift integration

Antron Security’s solution, centered on Inner Range’s intelligent access control system, Integriti"

Richard Harvell adds, “Antron Security’s solution, centered on Inner Range’s intelligent access control system Integriti, more than delivers. The high-level lift integration automatically directs users to the fastest lift for their floor and only allows access beyond reception, for those with bona fide credentials. We have been impressed with Integriti’s sophistication and integration capabilities, as well as Antron Security’s expertise and diligence in designing and installing our bespoke access and security system.

The Client - The Bailey

UK property firm Endurance Land, which is a member of the Hong Kong-based property conglomerate, Nan Fung Group, owns The Bailey. The property, which is situated directly opposite the famous Old Bailey High Court in London, was originally built in the early 20th Century for the Chatham and Dover Railway Company.

Its Grade II listed Edwardian Baroque façade features classical reclining figures, while a larger ‘western extension’ was built in 1999, to modern city office standards.

Knight Harwood commissioned for refurbishment

Knight Harwood was recently commissioned to refurbish the whole site, along with architect, Orms and building design consultancy, GDM Partnership.

The commercial site meets Grade A office specifications and offers exceptional internet reliability, and speed for tenants. It achieved a platinum connectivity rating, by WireScore, the Mayor of London’s digital connectivity rating scheme, in 2020.

Sophisticated access and security management system

A new and sophisticated access and security management system was part of the refurbishment brief. Knight Harwood stipulated an access and security management system that would ensure a free flow of users and tenants through reception, without crowding or queues.

This would need to include integrating intelligent lift controls, so as to ensure users were swiftly taken to their designated floor, as well as a good visitor management system that all tenants could use, without the need for a central security team to manage requests.

Touchless access and digital sign-in for users

Touchless access, as well as digital sign-in for users was also important for the client

Touchless access, as well as digital sign-in for users was also important for the client. An intercom or entry phone and access control operated doors were needed for disabled users, who would be accessing the building from the dedicated disabled parking bay, as well anyone arriving ‘out of hours’, or for trades people and deliveries.

High-levels of physical and cyber security were needed to keep all legitimate users and the site safe, without hindering access. CCTV monitoring would be needed in strategic locations. Future proofing, including laying under-floor cables ready for entry turnstiles/speed lanes, was desired.

Antron Security managed the project

Antron Security project managed the design, supply and installation of the access control and security system for The Bailey and acted as the ‘go to’ contact for Knight Harwood.

Antron Security is a globally renowned installer of bespoke security solutions and has been providing security installations for the past 30 years. Taking care of the supply, design, installation and maintenance of security systems, Antron Security is NSI and Safe Contractor approved, meaning all staff and systems installed comply with the latest industry standards and are regularly inspected.

Bespoke security solutions

Inner Range provided the core access and security management system, Integriti, which enabled Antron Security to build the bespoke solutions needed for The Bailey. Inner Range has been a globally renowned company in the design and manufacture of intelligent security solutions, since it was established in 1988.

Inner Range systems have been installed in over 25 countries. Its flagship product, Integriti, offers enterprise-level intelligent security and integrated smart building controls, for single sites through to global estate portfolios.

Key integration

Inner Range’s powerful Integriti intelligent access control system integrates with Mitsubishi’s high-level lift controls

Inner Range’s powerful Integriti intelligent access control system, known for its breadth of integration options, integrates with Mitsubishi’s high-level lift controls and Bluepoint’s visitor management system, to ensure all users and visitors can access their floors, and designated areas with ease.

The Mitsubishi lifts are able to read credentials from proximity cards, or mobile phones, at a user check-in point, at the reception, or in the lift lobby itself.

High-level lift controls to reduce crowding and queues

The high-level lift integration with ‘destination control’ means the lift software takes into account, where each of the building’s lifts are, where the user’s ‘home floor’ is, as well as where other users are going/due to go, and instantly calculates the quickest lift for the new user.

The user is immediately directed to the most efficient lift via a display screen at reception, or in the lift lobby. If users are able to go to more than one floor, they can update their preference in the lift itself. This integration ensures users move through reception quickly and efficiently, with no unnecessary stops.

Fully integrated visitor management

Inner Range’s Integriti intelligent access control system also allowed Bluepoint’s visitor management system to integrate with the Mitsubishi lifts.

For visitors to access tenanted floors within the building, the following has to take place:

  • A tenant creates the meeting via Bluepoint
  • An email is generated and sent to the visitor’s inbox, where they can create a mobile QR code pass and save it to their smart phone wallet
  • When the visitor arrives, they use their mobile phone to scan the QR code in the Bluepoint invite, at the reception desk to check-in
  • The reception team can then direct them to the Mitsubishi lifts, which display the lift car that they need to get to their meeting
  • To leave, the visitor presents their QR code at the lift or door reader, which tells the system they’re leaving
  • The QR codes are only valid for one entry and one exit, and only on the appointment date and at the planned appointment time. Afterwards, the QR code becomes invalid and is deleted from the system

CAME BPT entry panels and video intercom system

The QR code gives the visitor the ability to access everything they will need, including the lifts and any locked doors en-route. The integration between Integriti and Bluepoint’s visitor management system was achieved using the Bluepoint API. Bluepoint is cloud-based, hosted on the Microsoft Azure platform.

CAME BPT entry panels were installed to allow disabled users to access the building, near the dedicated disabled parking bay, as well as for any visitors entering the facility out-of-hours, to contact the security team, or for deliveries and trades people to use, in order to access doors at the rear of the building. The entry panels allow for a reliable and intuitive video entry intercom system.

Hikvision CCTV cameras installed

CCTV cameras from Hikvision have been installed throughout the site, to create a hard-wired IP CCTV system

CCTV cameras from Hikvision have been installed throughout the site, to create a hard-wired IP closed circuit television (CCTV) system. They are integrated with the Integriti access control system, which allows for intelligent ‘cause and effect’ monitoring.

System protocols automatically bring up specific camera feeds for security managers to view, in response to alerts and footage can be viewed together with additional information from Integriti, such as if a door has been left open.

Intelligent access control

Inner Range’s enterprise product, Integriti, provides seamless integration with a multitude of other smart building management systems, underpinned by robust security. This includes encrypting all communications through every device and interface, and providing intruder detection to European standard EN50131.

Integriti helps building managers create greener and more energy efficient sites, by tracking how tenants use the building, and amending heating and lighting settings, as a result. Integriti also provides trace reporting, that can identify a user’s movements, if they have become unwell and identify who else has been near them.

System benefits for users include:

  • Touch-free entry and digital sign-in for users and visitors
  • No unnecessary stops for users on their way into the building
  • Reduced risk of crowding or queues in reception area
  • Easy to use visitor management system
  • Robust security that doesn’t impinge on access
  • Future proofing with cabling provision for speed lanes/entry turnstiles in place
Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti
Bluetooth Touchless Entry with Verkada Access Control

Bluetooth Touchless Entry with Verkada Access Control
Ava Aware Cloud and Nedap AEOS access control integration

Ava Aware Cloud and Nedap AEOS access control integration

In case you missed it

The EU called for a ban on police use of facial recognition but not commercial use. Why?
The EU called for a ban on police use of facial recognition but not commercial use. Why?

Recently, the European Parliament called for a ban on police use of facial recognition. In the US, too, some cities have restricted police use of facial recognition. The first question that comes to mind is - why ban police from using technology that is allowed to private companies? Point of difference The key difference between the way police use facial recognition and the way commercial facial recognition products work is that: The police get a picture of a suspect from a crime scene and want to find out: "Who is the person in the picture?" That requires as wide a database as possible. Optimally - photos and identities of all the people in the world. Commercial facial recognition products such as those used by supermarkets, football stadiums, or casinos answer different questions: "Is the person in the picture on the employees' list? Is the person in the picture on a watch-list of known shoplifters?" To answer these questions doesn't require a broad database but rather a defined list of employees or a watch-list of specific people against whom there is an arrest warrant or a restraining order. Use of facial recognition AnyVision helps organisations leverage facial recognition ethically to identify known persons of interest "Facial Recognition Apps Should Be Provided to the Police with an Empty Database". This is exactly the subject of the open letter sent by AnyVision, to the British Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner, Prof. Fraser Sampson, titled: "Facial Recognition Apps Should Be Provided to the Police with an Empty Database". AnyVision recently raised $235M from Softbank and another leading VCs is a visual AI platform company that helps organisations across the globe leverage facial recognition ethically to identify known persons of interest, including shoplifters, felons, and security threats. Ethical use of facial recognition AnyVision CEO Avi Golan wrote, "The ethical use of facial recognition is a thorny one and requires a nuanced discussion. Part of that discussion has to explain how facial recognition works, but, just as important, the discussion must also involve how the technology is used by police departments and what checks and balances are built into their processes.” “We recommend building their watchlists from the ground up based on known felons, persons of interest, and missing persons. Some facial recognition solution providers have scrapped billions of photos and identities of people from social networks, usually without their consent." "Unfortunately, this method of facial recognition has justifiably angered privacy groups and data protection agencies around the globe and damaged the public trust in accuracy and reliability of facial recognition systems.” Preventing invasion of citizen’s privacy We believe an unjustified invasion of citizens' privacy can be prevented, false arrests can be reduced" “We believe that lists of suspects should be limited and justified. In this way, unjustified invasion of citizens' privacy can be prevented, false arrests can be reduced and public confidence in technology can be increased.” Golan added: "AnyVision is willing to share its industry insights and best practices from our vast research experience with leading global players, including name-brand retailers, global hospitality and entertainment companies, and law enforcement agencies from around the world.” Balancing public order and crime prevention “If the regulations set forth by Surveillance Camera Code of Practice are committed to the principles outlined above, then law enforcement agencies can strike the right balance between the need to maintain public order and prevent crime with the rights of every person to privacy and non-discrimination before the law." Recently Clearview AI CEO told Wired; the company has scraped 10 billion photos from the web - 3 times more than was previously known.

Dahua Technology shows how intelligent cameras enhance safety in nursing homes
Dahua Technology shows how intelligent cameras enhance safety in nursing homes

Patient falls in nursing homes are a serious problem. In the United States, for example, around 1,800 elderly people, living in nursing facilities, die each year from injuries related to falls, according to the Nursing Home Abuse Center. Those patients who survive their injuries often have a reduced quality of life and suffer some form of permanent disability. Rise in nursing home patient falls Figures show that between 50% and 75% of nursing home residents suffer falls each year, twice the chances of falling when compared to seniors who live in a regular residential community. It has been a prevalent challenge to detect falls quickly and effectively, especially when these occur in residents’ bedrooms. In the United Kingdom, the Care Quality Commission has recognised that the use of CCTV may be one of the best ways to ensure safety and quality of care. However, using video surveillance also brings into question other security issues, such as privacy and data protection. Dahua’s WizMind technologies WizMind embraces human-based AI (Artificial Intelligence), for a whole host of applications across verticals This is where Dahua Technology’s WizMind technologies come into play. WizMind embraces human-based AI (Artificial Intelligence), for a whole host of applications across verticals, such as retail, energy, finance, transportation and of course, health and social care. Specific to the health and social care sector are deep-learning algorithms, to protect the privacy of the face and body in real-time, and stereo analysis, which combines dual-lens cameras with three-dimensional scene analysis, in order to detect sudden physical movement, such as falls. Stereo video analysis The growth of AI applications has enabled the greater availability of 3D scene analysis solutions, thereby enabling objects and people to be analysed in three dimensions. Dahua Technology’s stereo analysis uses two lenses, in order to capture separate images of the same scene. It then computes the ‘optical parallax’ of spatial points in the two images, providing 3D information of the scene. The stereo vision mimics the depth of view that comes from humans having two eyes, known as binocular vision. Combined with deep-learning algorithm Combined with a deep-learning algorithm, stereo analysis can recognise event patterns, such as falls and other movement-based behaviours, such as people approaching, the detection of an abnormal number of people in an area, and violent behaviour. In nursing and care homes, stereo analysis cameras can help staff monitor residents, in case of emergency and respond to residents’ problems, such as tripping and falls. The cameras can view all three dimensions of subjects and together with its deep-learning algorithm, can immediately alert staff to any unusual or sudden movement, such as would be evident in a fall. Cameras in communal areas and bedrooms With cameras situated both in communal areas and in bedrooms, the staff is able to respond quickly to incidents With cameras situated both in communal areas and in bedrooms, the staff is able to respond quickly to incidents, which may otherwise stay undiscovered for hours. An example of such a scenario is a nursing home in Singapore, which has a capacity of around 400 beds and is divided into 14 separate living environments, with each designed to be a home-like living area. Dahua cameras with intelligent fall detection technology Dahua cameras, such as IPC-HDW8341X-BV-3D with intelligent fall detection technology were installed, including the provision of 167 stereo analysis cameras inside each bedroom. These trigger an alarm, in the case of incidents, such as a fall, allowing immediate response by staff. Not only does this enhance the well-being and safety of residents, but it also can reduce the nursing home’s labour costs. In addition, Stereo Analysis can also be applied in other application scenarios. An underground unmanned bicycle parking garage in Amsterdam, for instance, has installed Dahua Technology’s behaviour analysis cameras, to detect abnormal events and prevent accidents, such as people tripping and falling, or suspicious individuals wandering around the area. Privacy Protection 2.0 technology While monitoring their situation inside the nursing home, Dahua also adopts Privacy Protection 2.0 technology that features masking of human face and body, to protect the residents’ privacy. It involves the restriction of what can be seen in video images and applies equally to live, and recorded images. Digital masking takes place on the front-end device (e.g. network camera). Dahua’s Privacy Protection 2.0 provides real-time occlusion of the body and face and enables users to access recorded videos, without having to overlay faces with mosaic masks. It also offers additional occlusion options, such as irregular polygons, mosaics and coloured blocks, and allows code exporting based on specified targets, ensuring the privacy of subjects. Privacy and security in evidence collection Stereo video analysis and privacy protection come into their own in nursing homes and healthcare facilities Benefits offered include non-pixelated human targets, allowing for privacy and security in evidence collection. The technology also allows for face and human attributes analysis, without breaching people’s privacy, making it ideal for nursing homes. Stereo video analysis and privacy protection come into their own in nursing homes and healthcare facilities. It allows the close monitoring of residents or patients to help ensure their well-being and safety, while at the same time protecting the privacy of often vulnerable individuals. Dahua TechMonth As part of the Dahua TechMonth, this blog highlights how Dahua’s stereo analysis technology, combined with privacy protection, can provide a valuable tool to help staff respond to incidents quickly and efficiently, including falls, without infringing on people’s data protection rights. In the next blog, Dahua Technology will be discussing the WizMind application of human metadata, enabling users to maximise situational awareness and analysis of events. 

Eagle Eye’s Uncanny Vision deal highlights value of combining AI and cloud
Eagle Eye’s Uncanny Vision deal highlights value of combining AI and cloud

The trend of video customers moving to the cloud has reached a tipping point. At the same time, artificial intelligence (AI) is being adopted on a massive scale. Combining the two trends adds a higher level of value than either component individually. Merging the power of AI and the cloud is a driving force behind cloud surveillance company Eagle Eye Networks’ acquisition of Uncanny Vision, an AI and video analytics company headquartered in Bangalore, India. Expensive AI resources Cloud systems empower customers to leverage AI without having to install and program complicated and expensive hardware, in effect stripping away the barriers to entry that customers face when seeking to embrace AI. The cloud also enables customers to share expensive AI resources. One of the key components is ease of deployment – click, click and turn on the AI for any camera" Simplicity of implementation is crucial to the combined value proposition of Eagle Eye Networks and Uncanny Vision. “One of the key components is ease of deployment – click, click and turn on the AI for any camera (in a cloud system),” says Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks CEO. There is also a benefit of having AI systems networked, enabling 25 banks to perform facial recognition of customers from a single cloud-based system, he adds. A transition is also under way in the perception of AI. Video surveillance applications While previously it was seen as an add-on to surveillance systems, now it is seen as a very desirable feature on any system. “Centralised management of the cloud benefits the AI database,” says Drako. “In a project built around licence plate recognition (LPR), for example, all the data goes up to the cloud into a single database, and the customer can get a mobile view of everything going on across the world. You can’t do that without the cloud. And AI for LPR is more accurate.” Uncanny Vision’s targeted focus on AI for video surveillance applications was one factor that attracted Eagle Eye Networks to make the acquisition, says Drako. In contrast, some other companies have embraced broader applications of video AI. Uncanny Vision also has more customers using their system in real-world applications than competitors. Finally, the acquisition will help to expand Eagle Eye Networks’ presence in the LPR market, where Uncanny Vision is especially strong. Improving business operations The 60 employees at Uncanny Vision are mostly engineers and programmers Uncanny Vision’s deep learning algorithms enable recognition, identification, and prediction, improving business operations, customer service, and site safety. Applications include smart parking, retail, smart cities, ATM monitoring, worker safety and perimeter security. The 60 employees at Uncanny Vision are mostly engineers and programmers. “These guys understand how to translate AI algorithms to run very efficiently on various types of hardware,” says Drako. “They optimise how they get the code to run so we can implement in the cloud cost-effectively. They do it at a modest cost to make it more accessible. They understand how to deploy software for high performance on low-cost hardware.” For Uncanny Vision, the new ownership provides more reach. “We have a huge channel and a huge brand,” says Drako. “They are strong technical guys who need a sales and solution channel.” Video analytics solutions Even in light of the acquisition, Eagle Eye Networks will continue to provide a selection of third-party AI and video analytics solutions to customers. Use of AI and video analytics is specific to the application and business needs of each customer. Use of AI and video analytics is specific to the application and business needs of each customer In addition to AI functionality, systems need a ‘business logic’ component that drives how that capability is integrated into a system. System needs vary widely by vertical market, and many third-party vendors are focused on a specific vertical and how AI can benefit that market. Recurring monthly revenue “Third parties can provide analytics and the business logic, which is different for a factory, an office building or for a drive-thru restaurant,” says Drako. “The market is looking for many solutions, and one company couldn’t own a majority of them.” To ensure flexibility, Eagle Eye Networks will accommodate third party solutions, deploy their own analytics, or leverage analytics embedded in cameras. For Eagle Eye Networks’ dealer and integrator customers, the expansion into AI presents a new opportunity for recurring monthly revenue (RMR) and provides greater value to customers. Drako says the impact of the acquisition will be global as AI applications grow in popularity worldwide.

Featured white papers
Protecting dormitory residents and assets

Protecting dormitory residents and assets

Download
Protecting Critical Infrastructure through facial recognition

Protecting Critical Infrastructure through facial recognition

Download
12 questions to ask your access control provider

12 questions to ask your access control provider

Download
Providing frictionless cloud Video Storage as a Service (VSaaS)

Providing frictionless cloud Video Storage as a Service (VSaaS)

Download
Artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence

Download
More case studies
Japan Customs enhance surveillance at facilities with Smith Detection’s advanced HCVS cargo inspection system

Japan Customs enhance surveillance at facilities with Smith Detection’s advanced HCVS cargo inspection system
Raytheon selects viisights Wise Behavioral Analytics for TSA Evaluation Initiative

Raytheon selects viisights Wise Behavioral Analytics for TSA Evaluation Initiative
Canary Wharf office complex upgrades to Advanced Protection

Canary Wharf office complex upgrades to Advanced Protection
Featured products
VCredential Phase II Launched By Vanderbilt

VCredential Phase II Launched By Vanderbilt
New Seos Essential + Prox Card

New Seos Essential + Prox Card
Secu365- A cloud-based security SaaS platform

Secu365- A cloud-based security SaaS platform
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy