Infosecurity Europe, Europe’s number one information security event, has announced the three Keynote Speakers who will headline its virtual conference (13-15 July 2021): Robert Hannigan, former Director-General of GCHQ, Ian Hill, Global Director of Cyber Security, Royal BAM Group NV, and Robin Smith, Head of Cyber and Information Security with Aston Martin.

Following the UK government’s delay in lifting the final COVID-19 restrictions, Reed Exhibitions – the organiser of Infosecurity Europe – postponed the live exhibition and conference until 2022. All visitors, exhibitors, and press who have registered for the in-person event will have full access to the virtual event. Those that haven’t yet registered can do so on the event website.

Rising nation-state cyber activity 

The Keynote Speaker on Day One (13 July) will be Robert Hannigan, former Director-General of GCHQ. A leading authority on cybersecurity, cyber conflict, and the application of technology in national security, Robert currently serves as the Chairman of BlueVoyant international.

As director of GCHQ, he led the creation of the UK’s National Cybersecurity Centre and oversaw the UK’s pioneering Active Cyber Defence programme.

In his presentation Discussing the Rising Nation-State Cyber Activity and its Impacts, (Tuesday 13 July, 10:00-10:40), Robert will discuss the reality of nation-state-sponsored cybercrime, how to mitigate that risk, and develop resilient information infrastructure.

War of attrition in cyberspace

Ian will discuss the dynamics of what global warfare will look like in the 21st century 

Confirmed for Day Two (14 July) is Ian Hill, Global Director of Cyber Security, Royal BAM Group NV. Ian has over 25 years of experience within the telecoms, IT managed services, internet, and hosting industries.

Today he’s responsible for the Royal BAM Group’s cybersecurity strategy and posture and drives a growing maturity through transforming and aligning cybersecurity across the group as part of its global IT transformation journey.

In his session, The War of Attrition in Cyber Space (Wednesday 14 July, 10:00-10:40), Ian will look at the different dynamics of what global warfare will look like in the 21st century and how cyber defenders can better prepare for what’s to come.

Aston Martin's Road to Zero Threats

Opening the conference on Day Three (15 July) will be Robin Smith, Head of Cyber and Information Security, Aston Martin.

Robin is an experienced privacy and security programme leader, focusing on foresight strategies to transform organisations. He has worked across law enforcement, health and UK think tanks to promote 'freedom through information.

In his case study, Aston Martin's Road to Zero Threats (Thursday, 15th July, 10:00-10:40) Robin will share how Aston Martin has worked in collaboration with the UK Police Service to enhance its threat intelligence programme.

24/7 open access pass

Once they’ve registered for the virtual event, visitors will receive a login to the Infosecurity Europe 2021 online platform, which will be open for access 24/7 until 29th July. From there, they can browse the full programme and add the presentations and sessions that interest them to their plan. After they have gone live, the three keynote presentations will be available to view on-demand until 29th July.

Infosecurity Europe’s Keynote Stage is where the industry’s most qualified professionals share their experience "

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group said, “Infosecurity Europe’s Keynote Stage is where the industry’s most experienced and qualified professionals share what they’ve learned from decades of safeguarding people, organisations, and nations.”

“The latest additions to our virtual conference programme allow us to hear actionable insights from three experts who’ve faced some of the toughest challenges any security leader could experience during their career. This is exactly what makes Infosecurity Europe a ‘must attend the event – whether it’s live or online.”

Line-up of presentations

The Infosecurity Europe virtual event will feature a rich line-up of presentations, talks, and discussions. Among the confirmed sessions are:

  • An opening keynote presentation each day featuring speakers from the cutting-edge of information security who are tackling major challenges every day.
  • Information Security Exchange – a forum for suppliers and end-users to engage in discussion about the latest developments, debate the latest issues, and exchange ideas.
  • Technology Showcase – bite-size 25 min presentations showcasing the latest innovations and developments in the product, service, and solutions space.
  • Talking Tactics – a series of real-life case studies providing practical and actionable knowledge around improving security strategy and cyber-resilience.

Participants will also be able to engage with exhibitors and browse their products via the virtual Infosecurity Europe platform, and arrange one-to-one video meetings with them. The full programme will be shared via updates and published on the website soon.

