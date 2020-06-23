IFSEC International rescheduled to May 2021

Informa Markets, in consultation with its exhibitors and event partners, has made the difficult decision to reschedule IFSEC International and its co-located shows. This postponement and rescheduling cover the following events:
- IFSEC International
- Counter Terror Expo, Forensics Europe Expo and World Counter Terror Congress (Organised by Clarion Events)
- FIREX International
- Safety & Health Expo
- Facilities Show
- Intelligent Building Europe
- Workplace Wellbeing Show
Communities come together
Originally set to take place on 8–10 September 2020, the events are now scheduled for 18–20 May 2021 at ExCeL London. Chris Edwards, Group Director for IFSEC International said: “We know how important our events are as a forum where our communities come together to learn, network and meet suppliers."
"We have a proud track record of hosting the largest gatherings of any event in our industry in the UK, and often beyond, and no one is more disappointed in this decision than us, but after much deliberation we are sure that this is absolutely the right thing to do in the circumstances.”
Safe and secure environment
“Our focus over the last three months has been on ensuring that we can provide a safe and secure environment for our visitors, exhibitors and staff, and whilst we felt confident of achieving this we also have a duty to our customers to provide an event that matches the standards they expect of us. Additionally, these events have strong international participation and this would be severely compromised given the current restrictions.
“After carefully considering the options and following discussions with exhibitors and event partners it became clear that postponement is the most sensible option. We welcomed many thousands of industry colleagues during our Digital Week in May and we continue to develop our online platforms to offer additional ways of connecting with the wider industry."
Connect with audiences online
"We will continue to work with our customers to help them connect with audiences online using both our existing platforms and several new initiatives due to launch later this year.”
David Townsend, Event Director, CTX, Clarion Defence and Security, also commented: “CTX is an important milestone for security professionals from industry, infrastructure, government and policing to network and do business. So, while we are of course disappointed not to be holding the event this year, the decision is in the best interests of our customers, attendees, and suppliers."
Counter-terror event
"In addition, as a strategic counter-terror event with a global audience, a significant proportion of this audience typically travel from overseas. Given that governments around the world are continuing to advise against international travel at this time, we believe the most prudent course of action is to focus on bringing the community back together at CTX in May 2021. We will be working closely with our exhibitors and industry partners to shape a reunion to remember.”
Chris Edwards added: “As each of our communities look to rebuild and recover in 2021 our team will also be working hard to ensure we return next year with an event that brings people back together for the reunion everyone will be crying out for. Details on how our events will continue to evolve and develop for next year will be forthcoming over the summer.”