Infilect Technologies, a globally renowned visual intelligence company, based out of Bangalore, India, has named Naresh Sethi as their Chief Growth Evangelist, to take the helm of their global growth expansion plans.
Business transformations expert
Naresh Sethi is a distinguished global strategic leader and champion in driving digital & business transformations for major consumer goods brands. He is currently the Chairman at VST industries, an Indian public conglomerate, associated with British American Tobacco (BAT) multi-national company.
He has had a rich association with BAT, throughout his career, for more than two decades. He spent eight years on the Executive Management Board of BAT, in various roles, including Director of Global Strategy, M&A, Global IT, Global Business Services, Digital Transformation and Regional Director West Europe.
Industry veteran in digital strategy and planning
A market person at heart, he has championed key efforts in driving strategy & planning for digital expansion, across more than 70 countries (including India, Australasia, Indonesia, West Africa, Japan & West Europe) and drives business growth for innovative tech platforms, for the retail industry. He currently resides in London, United Kingdom and has also served as a Senior Advisor to Deloitte and Salesforce.
Infilect Technologies is a renowned Indian Deep Tech company that aims to digitally transform worldwide retail, through cutting-edge Image Recognition (IR) and AI technology. For the last four years, Infilect has worked with top global FMCGs, consumer goods companies, and packaged food brands in India, APAC, MEA, and LATAM markets, to bring forth transformation in retail sales.
In 2020, Infilect Technologies bagged US$ 1.5 million in a Pre-Series A funding, led by financial firms, Mela Ventures, 1Crowd, and Angel Investors at The Chennai Angels.
Omni-channel AI technology adoption
Naresh Sethi said, “The global consumer goods industry has been confronted with dramatic exponential change and challenges, in the last decade. COVID-19 has only accelerated this trend, as the industry experienced a tumultuous period, battling unforeseen impact on its manufacturing and supply chain, and go-to-consumer capabilities. Early adopters of omni-channel AI technology rose above the adversities and the non-adopters suffered a significant push back, in terms of market share and revenues.”
Being a digital strategist, Naresh Sethi adds, “I am excited about what Infilect has to offer to the global consumer goods industry. The time is ripe and most opportune, as business leaders are now turning to digital and AI technology to gain competitive advantage, as they reinvent their future supply and sales strategies.”
Computer Vision and AI technology in retail industry
“Every sector has few turnpikes that they need to heed on their journey. Computer Vision and AI technology inside retail stores are one such pivot that retail industry needs to take. Our partnership with Naresh will be an exciting turning point, and we eagerly look forward to a fruitful journey with him, in the coming years,” said Anand Prabhu Subramanian, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Infilect Technologies.
Vijay Gabale, the Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Infilect Technologies, said “We are extremely thrilled to have Naresh onboard. He is a very capable and astute leader, who will help drive product innovation, to build a holistic integrated platform that enhances the ability of retail decision makers, to optimise their in-store sales execution and store operations, at scale.”
Image Recognition and AI products
Vijay Gabale adds, “Using our Image Recognition & AI products, retail leaders can quickly respond to changing consumer demands, improve in-store sales and marketing ROI, and easily pinpoint new revenue growth opportunities.”