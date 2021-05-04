IMCO Group, a provider of complex solutions for air, land, and maritime defense applications, held a special two-day demonstration of its solutions and capabilities at its showroom in Rosh Ha'Ayn, Israel.
One-Stop-Shop Solution
Together with its subsidiaries and partners, IMCO Group offers One-Stop-Shopping for end-to-end Terrain Dominance Solutions which includes a range of hardware and software solutions offering scalable tactical superiority capability using UAVs, hovering platforms, UGVs, and manned vehicles equipped with sensors, modular multi-axial positioners, communications, proprietary command and control systems, and independent computing power on the battlefield.
Visitors in attendance
IMCO Group and partners' complete value chain also includes, among other things, in-house PCB design and assembly capabilities.
Military attachés, ambassadors, and representatives from various countries across the globe visited the showroom during the two-day demonstration and witnessed the capabilities of IMCO, its subsidiaries, and partners.
AI-enabled SAVS
Nir-Or, which designs, develops, manufactures and integrates innovative video systems and electronic solutions for various military platforms that maximise survivability and lethality at land, air, and sea, demonstrated its Situation Awareness Video System (SAVS).
Nir Or's SAVS offers continuous 360° terrain and situational awareness for land and marine vehicles together with embedded Artificial Intelligence (AI) that supports decision-making solutions on the battlefield. It reduces the cognitive load while maximising the lethality and survivability of the crew.
UAV for ISR missions
Innocon Ltd., an innovative Israeli developer, and manufacturer of Tactical UAVs ranging from micro-UAVs to full-size light airplanes presented its MicroFalcon: a lightweight UAV for over-the-hill ISR missions.
Its high survivability, fast redeployment time cycle, and cost-effective price tag make it an ideal UAV for the military, civilian, and HLS markets.
Innocon's MicroFalcon is already operationally deployed by many customers worldwide, including NATO member countries, and has a NATO Stock Number.
Robotics and video systems
Ex-Sight, which specialises in research & development and provision of full turnkey solutions of robotic technologies for the public sector and security markets, presented its Ground and maritime Vehicles for border defence, 3DV Stereoscopic Day & Night Driver Vision Enhancement systems for Armored vehicles, and Mid-range Electro-optic payloads.
Turning product ideas into reality, Ex-Sight has been selected by Israeli forces to develop cutting-edge tactical robotics and video systems that are integrated into several leading projects.
Detection and positioning systems
Capture systems, a manufacturer of Pan & Tilt positioners, presented its ATID Anti-Threat Intelligent Detector, Caracal pan & tilt unit based on a gunnery station, and Jaguar: a heavy-duty unit designed to be a true REAL-TIME long-range observation system, capable of supporting payloads up to 60 Kg without losing precision.
Capture's advanced modular multi-axial positioners are ideal for air, land, and sea military uses, HLS, commercial/industrial, Satcom, communication antennas, measurement systems, vision, and pointing systems.
24/7 real-time surveillance
Sky Sapience, a provider of tethered hovering platforms enabling 24/7 real-time ISR, demonstrated its HoverMast: a mobile, operationally proven tethered hovering platform that provides top-level observation and surveillance capabilities at altitudes up to 150 meters.
The HoverMast can host any payload, up to 11 kg., and operates autonomously, on the move, in harsh weather. Intuitive and easy to operate, the HoverMast enables immediate and continuous data transmission through a wideband link, setting up valuable communication between different teams.
Enhancing situational awareness
IMCO Industries CEO, Mr. Eitan Zait, "We were honoured and excited to hold this special demonstration, and present the complete capabilities of IMCO Group and partners to customers, Military attachés, ambassadors, and representatives from various countries.”
“Turning ideas into reality, IMCO Group is a one-stop-shop for complete tailor-made turn-key terrain dominance solutions that enhances user's situational awareness and ensures high lethality and survivability."