Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) company, announced the evolution of its global Enlighten Partner Program, offering a significantly expanded set of enablement tools to the global partner community.

A comprehensive curriculum and complimentary hands-on training will make it easier to sell, implement and operate Illumio solutions. A new pricing program, price protection and a no-cost services enablement program reassure partners that they are investing in a winning opportunity with Illumio.

Cyber resilience

Despite organisations’ best efforts to prevent breaches, threat actors continue to get in and cause significant damage and destruction. Microsegmentation is a critical component of Zero Trust and essential for preventing breaches and ransomware from escalating into catastrophic disasters.

While many organisations realise the critical role microsegmentation plays in breach containment and cyber resilience, most don’t know where to start. Illumio is arming partners to step in and fill this critical gap for their customers.

Value of microsegmentation

“The value of microsegmentation is indisputable. Organisations understand the necessity and want to proceed, but the perceived complexity often stands in the way. This creates an enormous opportunity for our partners,” says Todd Palmer, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances.

“To empower our partners, we’ve evolved our partner program to ensure they have all the necessary resources and support to guide their customers forward with microsegmentation as part of their Zero Trust journey.”

Zero Trust Segmentation

“Microsegmentation is something the industry would have liked to have solved a long time ago. The inevitability of an attack makes limiting the blast radius paramount. But there are reasons why lateral movement has been allowed to go unchecked, not the least of which is a level of confusion in the market as to how to do this simply,” said Chris Nicholson, Area Vice President, Global Security Sales & Advisory, World Wide Technology.

“Illumio has leveraged its expertise in Zero Trust Segmentation to thoughtfully evolve its program, providing WWT with resources to guide our clients through their Zero Trust journey.”

Cybersecurity components

Described as “the original microsegmentation specialist” and a market pioneer by Forrester, Illumio was purpose-built to prevent attackers from moving laterally once they breach an organisation.

“We have been distributing Illumio in France since 2020 and we can see now that customers are more and more conscious that microsegmentation is one of the main cybersecurity components of their infrastructure. As the pioneer in the microsegmentation market, Illumio’s technology presents a significant opportunity for our partners. Their solution is flexible, simple to use and to implement,” said Jean-Baptiste Pommé, General Manager, MIEL.

AI-driven insights

Pommé added: “We are convinced that Illumio is the best microsegmentation solution and our team will be heavily involved in helping our partners develop their skills and businesses thanks to the new channel program.”

The Illumio ZTS platform prevents breaches from spreading across clouds, endpoints, and data centres.

Illumio’s microsegmentation capabilities

By combining a proprietary graph that continually visualises connectivity throughout the environment with AI-driven insights that discover and highlight anomalies and malicious connections, Illumio delivers immediate risk reduction.

By creating granular policies that only allow necessary connections to occur, Illumio’s microsegmentation capabilities automatically isolate breaches by reducing and restricting lateral movement either proactively or in response to an attack.