Related Links

Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation (ZTS) company, announced the evolution of its global Enlighten Partner Program, offering a significantly expanded set of enablement tools to the global partner community.

A comprehensive curriculum and complimentary hands-on training will make it easier to sell, implement and operate Illumio solutions. A new pricing program, price protection and a no-cost services enablement program reassure partners that they are investing in a winning opportunity with Illumio.

Cyber resilience

Microsegmentation is a critical component of Zero Trust and essential for preventing breaches

Despite organisations’ best efforts to prevent breaches, threat actors continue to get in and cause significant damage and destruction. Microsegmentation is a critical component of Zero Trust and essential for preventing breaches and ransomware from escalating into catastrophic disasters. 

While many organisations realise the critical role microsegmentation plays in breach containment and cyber resilience, most don’t know where to start. Illumio is arming partners to step in and fill this critical gap for their customers.

Value of microsegmentation

The value of microsegmentation is indisputable. Organisations understand the necessity and want to proceed, but the perceived complexity often stands in the way. This creates an enormous opportunity for our partners,” says Todd Palmer, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances.

To empower our partners, we’ve evolved our partner program to ensure they have all the necessary resources and support to guide their customers forward with microsegmentation as part of their Zero Trust journey.”

Zero Trust Segmentation

Microsegmentation is something the industry would have liked to have solved a long time ago. The inevitability of an attack makes limiting the blast radius paramount. But there are reasons why lateral movement has been allowed to go unchecked, not the least of which is a level of confusion in the market as to how to do this simply,” said Chris Nicholson, Area Vice President, Global Security Sales & Advisory, World Wide Technology.

Illumio has leveraged its expertise in Zero Trust Segmentation to thoughtfully evolve its program, providing WWT with resources to guide our clients through their Zero Trust journey.”

Cybersecurity components

Illumio was purpose-built to prevent attackers from moving laterally once they breach an organisation

Described as “the original microsegmentation specialist” and a market pioneer by Forrester, Illumio was purpose-built to prevent attackers from moving laterally once they breach an organisation.

We have been distributing Illumio in France since 2020 and we can see now that customers are more and more conscious that microsegmentation is one of the main cybersecurity components of their infrastructure. As the pioneer in the microsegmentation market, Illumio’s technology presents a significant opportunity for our partners. Their solution is flexible, simple to use and to implement,” said Jean-Baptiste Pommé, General Manager, MIEL.

AI-driven insights

Pommé added: “We are convinced that Illumio is the best microsegmentation solution and our team will be heavily involved in helping our partners develop their skills and businesses thanks to the new channel program.”

The Illumio ZTS platform prevents breaches from spreading across clouds, endpoints, and data centres.

Illumio’s microsegmentation capabilities

By combining a proprietary graph that continually visualises connectivity throughout the environment with AI-driven insights that discover and highlight anomalies and malicious connections, Illumio delivers immediate risk reduction. 

By creating granular policies that only allow necessary connections to occur, Illumio’s microsegmentation capabilities automatically isolate breaches by reducing and restricting lateral movement either proactively or in response to an attack.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

DNAKE S-series video door phone

DNAKE S-series video door phone
Install in minutes, no tech required: DNAKE intercom kit IPK04 & IPK05

Install in minutes, no tech required: DNAKE intercom kit IPK04 & IPK05
Case study: Gunes Park Evleri̇, Turkey

Case study: Gunes Park Evleri̇, Turkey

In case you missed it

How can technology address the security challenges of the hospitality market?
How can technology address the security challenges of the hospitality market?

The hospitality industry drives economic growth and development by creating jobs, generating revenue, and initiating a ripple effect to improve profitability throughout the supply...

HID integrates with Microsoft Entra ID for MFA solutions
HID integrates with Microsoft Entra ID for MFA solutions

HID®, a worldwide pioneer in trusted identity solutions announces a new integration with Microsoft Entra ID to enable employees to use their existing physical access cards as a...

Texecom appoints David Mountfield as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Texecom appoints David Mountfield as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Texecom, a pioneer in innovative professional security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Mountfield as Chief Executive Officer, effective 1st November...

Featured white papers
Palm vein recognition

Palm vein recognition

Download
The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

The key to unlocking K12 school safety grants

Download
Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Selecting the right network video recorder (NVR) for any vertical market

Download
Physical access control

Physical access control

Download
Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Cybersecurity for enterprise: The essential guide to protecting your business

Download
Quick poll
What's the primary benefit of integrating access control with video surveillance?
More corporate news
Government lags in cyber insurance adoption, Apricorn finds

Government lags in cyber insurance adoption, Apricorn finds
Verkada expands physical security in Northern Europe

Verkada expands physical security in Northern Europe
ISS recognised for video intelligence growth

ISS recognised for video intelligence growth
Featured products
ASSA ABLOY Aperio Wireless Locks

ASSA ABLOY Aperio Wireless Locks
Hikvision EasyIP 4.0 Plus Network Cameras with ColorVu 3.0 Technology

Hikvision EasyIP 4.0 Plus Network Cameras with ColorVu 3.0 Technology
Milesight 4G Solar-Powered AI-Driven ANPR Camera Kit

Milesight 4G Solar-Powered AI-Driven ANPR Camera Kit