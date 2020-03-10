IFSEC rescheduled to 8-10 September 2020 due to coronavirus fears

IFSEC and co-located shows rescheduled to take place on 8–10 September 2020 at London ExCeL
IFSEC 2020 and its co-located events, which were originally scheduled to be staged in May 2020, will now be held at ExCeL London on 8–10 September 2020. This rescheduling covers the following events:
- IFSEC International
- FIREX International
- Safety & Health Expo
- Facilities Show
- Intelligent Building Europe
- Workplace Wellbeing Show
- Counter Terror Expo, Ambition, Forensics Expo Europe, and World Counter Terror Congress (organised by Clarion)
This decision has been made as a result of consultation with exhibitors and other stakeholders to determine the best outcome for all. We believe strongly that this new date benefits all our events and provides the best possible platform for both exhibitors and visitors to do business.
All exhibition bookings and visitor pre-registrations for these events will be transferred automatically to the new dates and there will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks. Our aim is to facilitate a smooth transition to the new dates for all parties.
Chris Edwards, Group Director, Informa Markets said:
“We have been closely following developments since COVID–19 began spreading, and we have consistently been mindful of its potential impact on global events like ours.
"By working closely with our venue partners ExCeL we have now been able to secure rescheduled dates for these events, which will now serve as an opportunity for our clients and exhibitors to regather in September —it gives the market time to recover as demand catches up.”
Gerry Dunphy, Strategy Director of IFSEC International and FIREX International said:
“In order to provide some much-needed clarity in this uncertain time, our events teams will be contacting exhibitors and partners to discuss the rescheduled dates, answer any enquiries, and to ensure we can deliver the same event experience as originally planned.
"However, a series of events of this scale requires careful planning and organisation, so we ask for understanding in advance for any disruption this change may cause.”