IFSEC rescheduled to 8-10 September 2020 due to coronavirus fears

Download PDF version
Related Links

IFSEC and co-located shows rescheduled to take place on 8–10 September 2020 at London ExCeL

IFSEC 2020 and its co-located events, which were originally scheduled to be staged in May 2020, will now be held at ExCeL London on 8–10 September 2020. This rescheduling covers the following events:

  • IFSEC International
  • FIREX International
  • Safety & Health Expo
  • Facilities Show
  • Intelligent Building Europe
  • Workplace Wellbeing Show
  • Counter Terror Expo, Ambition, Forensics Expo Europe, and World Counter Terror Congress (organised by Clarion)

This decision has been made as a result of consultation with exhibitors and other stakeholders to determine the best outcome for all. We believe strongly that this new date benefits all our events and provides the best possible platform for both exhibitors and visitors to do business.

All exhibition bookings and visitor pre-registrations for these events will be transferred automatically to the new dates and there will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks. Our aim is to facilitate a smooth transition to the new dates for all parties.

Chris Edwards, Group Director, Informa Markets said:

“We have been closely following developments since COVID–19 began spreading, and we have consistently been mindful of its potential impact on global events like ours.

"By working closely with our venue partners ExCeL we have now been able to secure rescheduled dates for these events, which will now serve as an opportunity for our clients and exhibitors to regather in September —it gives the market time to recover as demand catches up.”

Gerry Dunphy, Strategy Director of IFSEC International and FIREX International said:
“In order to provide some much-needed clarity in this uncertain time, our events teams will be contacting exhibitors and partners to discuss the rescheduled dates, answer any enquiries, and to ensure we can deliver the same event experience as originally planned.

"However, a series of events of this scale requires careful planning and organisation, so we ask for understanding in advance for any disruption this change may cause.”

Share with LinkedIn Share with Twitter Share with Facebook Share with Facebook
Download PDF version

Related videos

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution

Panasonic and WolfVision collaborate for first integrated display and wireless presentation solution
Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai

Videonetics Intelligent Traffic Management System deployed in Chennai
Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

Panasonic introduces the new 30.000 lumens 4K laserprojector PT-RQ35

In case you missed it

IFSEC rescheduled to 8-10 September 2020 due to coronavirus fears
IFSEC rescheduled to 8-10 September 2020 due to coronavirus fears

IFSEC and co-located shows rescheduled to take place on 8–10 September 2020 at London ExCeL IFSEC 2020 and its co-located events, which were originally scheduled to be staged in May 2020, will now be held at ExCeL London on 8–10 September 2020. This rescheduling covers the following events: IFSEC International FIREX International Safety & Health Expo Facilities Show Intelligent Building Europe Workplace Wellbeing Show Counter Terror Expo, Ambition, Forensics Expo Europe, and World Counter Terror Congress (organised by Clarion) This decision has been made as a result of consultation with exhibitors and other stakeholders to determine the best outcome for all. We believe strongly that this new date benefits all our events and provides the best possible platform for both exhibitors and visitors to do business. All exhibition bookings and visitor pre-registrations for these events will be transferred automatically to the new dates and there will be further communication to these groups over the coming days and weeks. Our aim is to facilitate a smooth transition to the new dates for all parties. Chris Edwards, Group Director, Informa Markets said: “We have been closely following developments since COVID–19 began spreading, and we have consistently been mindful of its potential impact on global events like ours. "By working closely with our venue partners ExCeL we have now been able to secure rescheduled dates for these events, which will now serve as an opportunity for our clients and exhibitors to regather in September —it gives the market time to recover as demand catches up.” Gerry Dunphy, Strategy Director of IFSEC International and FIREX International said:“In order to provide some much-needed clarity in this uncertain time, our events teams will be contacting exhibitors and partners to discuss the rescheduled dates, answer any enquiries, and to ensure we can deliver the same event experience as originally planned. "However, a series of events of this scale requires careful planning and organisation, so we ask for understanding in advance for any disruption this change may cause.”

ISC West postponed to July (dates to be determined)
ISC West postponed to July (dates to be determined)

With just days left until the planned industry trade show, Reed Exhibitions has canceled ISC West over concerns about the COVID-19 coronavirus. Here is the statement on the decision: 'We at ISC West want to express our concern for everyone impacted by the COVID-19 coronavirus. Based on our close monitoring of ongoing developments with the virus, recent reports from public health officials and extensive consultation with our partners in the global security community, ISC West, scheduled to be held March 17-20, will now occur in July at the Sands Expo Center in Las Vegas (dates to be announced soon). We take pride in offering vital business opportunities to our customers, including networking, education and access to new products and technologies, and commit ourselves to making July’s ISC West 2020 event live up to high standards. Over the coming weeks, along with ISC West’s Premier Sponsor SIA - we will continue to serve the industry, creating ways to connect, collaborate and keep our world moving during this difficult period.'

AI is not a security cure-all, says CEO of Identity Automation
AI is not a security cure-all, says CEO of Identity Automation

With the start of the 2020s, many security industry experts are reflecting on the emerging technologies over the past decade and looking forward to what is in store in the future. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a buzzword that has infiltrated everyday nomenclature throughout the past decade. Every industry from healthcare, to banking, to security has implemented some form of AI that is touted as the hidden key to maximising productivity and/or security. However, AI technology is still in its infancy and is not the panacea that many cybersecurity experts claim. Why AI is more hype than reality AI is a nascent technology and has limited practical applications Today, AI is a nascent technology and has limited practical applications because it’s still difficult to understand the rational that is used by the machine learning algorithms for making their decisions. As a result of this limited understanding, these technologies are only leveraged for pinpointed functionality. For example, AI can be designed to analyse data for specific threats, such as malware, but AI technology is only as good as the data it analyses and cannot be fully trusted to discover new threats that emerge on their own. Furthermore, even when a threat is detected by AI, humans are still needed to confirm that a real risk is present. The value of AI in security today AI undoubtedly has its place in today’s security space. Government agencies and the military use AI to comb through hundreds of hours of call data to try to isolate terrorist or criminal activity. In its current state, AI can successfully review large amounts of data and automate repetitive tasks. The results of these services are helpful as additional data points, but at this time it makes more sense to use AI as helper technology rather than fully relying on AI to ultimately make decisions for organisations. Furthermore, AI can be utilised in access management to watch the habits of individuals and identify actions that stray outside the norm. For example, if a user logs into a system outside the normal working hours, AI can identify this anomaly and utilise step-up authentication to further validate the user should be granted access. AI can also be leveraged for access certification campaigns by providing scoring that helps approvers prioritise their efforts on certifications with low scores. However, algorithms should not be trusted to make higher stake decisions. This is because AI cannot currently be taught or programmed with the intuition that humans naturally possess, making the risk of a breach or other security threat is considerably higher. As computing power rapidly grows, so will the future of AI capabilities AI will continue to grow from its infancy into a more useful and robust tool In this next decade, AI will continue to grow from its infancy into a more useful and robust tool that companies can utilise to keep their assets and people safe. There will be a point where AI reaches a mature stage where it can truly think and learn on its own; computing power has grown exponentially in the last decade and will only continue to grow more in the next. This increase in computing power opens up a limitless number of possibilities for AI usage, especially as humans perfect and refine AI’s algorithms. For now, AI has a place in today’s security industry and has already proven to be adept at identifying threats and making society safer. While this is helpful, humans remain as a critical factor in evaluating threats. I believe that the future of AI is bright, and fully expect that our capabilities around explainable AI will rapidly advance thus providing many opportunities to leverage these technologies in a fully autonomous capacity in the not-to-distant future.

Featured white papers
How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

How plate reader technology increases your perimeter security

Download
3 reasons to migrate to a new access control system

3 reasons to migrate to a new access control system

Download
Schooling the market on education security

Schooling the market on education security

Download
ISC West
ISC West postponed to July (dates to be determined)

ISC West postponed to July (dates to be determined)
LifeSafety Power to demonstrate its NetLink and Genetec Security Center integration at ISC West 2020

LifeSafety Power to demonstrate its NetLink and Genetec Security Center integration at ISC West 2020
MOBOTIX Cloud, 7 platform and M73 camera to debut at ISC West 2020

MOBOTIX Cloud, 7 platform and M73 camera to debut at ISC West 2020
More events news
ISC West postponed to July (dates to be determined)

ISC West postponed to July (dates to be determined)
Reed Exhibitions unveils event schedule and keynote speaker for ISC West 2020

Reed Exhibitions unveils event schedule and keynote speaker for ISC West 2020
MOBOTIX Cloud, 7 platform and M73 camera to debut at ISC West 2020

MOBOTIX Cloud, 7 platform and M73 camera to debut at ISC West 2020
Featured products
Dahua Technology 2MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell

Dahua Technology 2MP Wi-Fi Video Doorbell
Climax X1 Alexa Built-in Alarm System

Climax X1 Alexa Built-in Alarm System
Dahua PTZ AI network camera

Dahua PTZ AI network camera
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy