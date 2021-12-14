Download PDF version Contact company
Related Links

The decommissioning of nuclear facilities poses major challenges for operators. Whether it is decommissioning or safe containment, the amount of nuclear waste to be disposed of is growing at an overwhelming rate worldwide.

Automation to handle nuclear waste

Automation is increasingly required to handle nuclear waste, but the nuclear industry is reluctant of fully autonomous robotic control methods for safety reasons, and remote-controlled industrial robots are preferred in hazardous environments.

However, such complex tasks as remote-controlled gripping or cutting of unknown objects, with the help of joysticks and video surveillance cameras, are difficult to control and sometimes even impossible.

Robot assistance system

The robot assistance system developed there enables ‘shared’ control to perform complex manipulation tasks

To simplify this process, the National Centre for Nuclear Robotics (NCNR), led by Extreme Robotics Lab, at the University of Birmingham, in the United Kingdom, is researching automated handling options for nuclear waste.

The robot assistance system developed there enables ‘shared’ control to perform complex manipulation tasks, by means of haptic feedback and vision information, provided by Ensenso 3D camera. The operator, who is always present in the loop, can retain control over the robot’s automated actions, in case of system failures.

Application

Anyone who has ever tried out a fairground grab machine can confirm that manual control of grab arms is anything but trivial. As harmless as it is to fail, when trying to grab a stuffed bunny, failed attempts can be as dramatic, when handling radioactive waste.

To avoid damage with serious consequences for humans and the environment, the robot must be able to detect the radioactive objects in the scene extremely accurately and act with precision. The operator literally has it in his hands, as it is up to him to identify the correct gripping positions.

At the same time, the operator must correctly assess the inverse kinematics (backward transformation) and correctly determine the joint angles of the robot’s arm elements, in order to position it correctly and avoid collisions.

Standard industrial robot with Ensenso N35 3D camera

The system autonomously scans unknown waste objects and creates a 3D model of them

The assistance system developed by the British researchers simplifies and speeds up this task immensely, with a standard industrial robot equipped with a parallel jaw gripper and an Ensenso N35 3D camera.

The system autonomously scans unknown waste objects and creates a 3D model of them, in the form of a point cloud. This is extremely precise, because Ensenso 3D cameras work according to the principle of spatial vision (stereo vision), which is modelled on human vision. Two cameras view the object from different positions.

Ensenso software

Although the image content of both camera images appears identical, they show differences in the position of the objects viewed. Since the distance and viewing angle of the cameras, as well as the focal length of the optics are known, the Ensenso software can determine the 3D coordination of the object point, for each individual image pixel.

In this case, the scene is captured using different scanning positions of the camera and combined to get a complete 3D surface from all viewing angles.

Ensenso’s calibration routines

Ensenso’s calibration routines help transform the individual point clouds into a global coordinate system, which improves the complete virtual image. The resulting point cloud thus contains all the spatial object information needed to communicate the correct gripping or cutting position to the robot.

With the help of the software, the Enseno 3D camera takes over the perception and evaluation of the depth information for the operator, whose cognitive load is considerably reduced as a result. The assistance system combines the haptic features of the object to be gripped, with a special gripping algorithm.

Hypothesis ranking algorithm

The scene cloud is used by our system to automatically generate several stable gripping positions"

Dr. Naresh Marturi, the Senior Research Scientist at the National Centre for Nuclear Robotics (NCNR), said “The scene cloud is used by our system to automatically generate several stable gripping positions. Since the point clouds captured by the 3D camera are high resolution and dense, it is possible to generate very precise gripping positions, for each object in the scene. Based on this, our ‘hypothesis ranking algorithm’ determines the next object to pick up, based on the robot's current position.

The determined path guidance enables the robot to navigate smoothly and evenly, along a desired path, to the target gripping position. Like a navigation system, the system supports the operator in guiding the robot arm to the safe grasp, if necessary, also past other unknown and dangerous objects. The system calculates a safe corridor for this and helps the operator not to leave the corridor through haptic feedback.

Operator retains manual control over the robot

The system maps the operator’s natural hand movements exactly and reliably in real time, to the corresponding movements of the robot. The operator, thus, always retains manual control and is able to take over in the event of component failure. He can simply turnoff AI (Artificial Intelligence) and move back to human intelligence, by turning off the ‘force feedback mode’.

In accordance with the principle of shared control between man and machine, the system, thus, remains under control at all times, essential in an environment with the highest level of danger.

Ensenso N35 model 3D cameras with blue LEDs

Dr. Naresh Marturi said, “For all our autonomous grasp planning, remote control and visual object tracking tasks, we use Ensenso N35 model 3D cameras with blue LEDs (465nm) mounted on the end effector of the robots, along with other tools.

He adds, “Most of the systems from the Extreme Robotic Lab have so far been equipped with a single 3D camera. However, recently to speed-up the process of 3D model building, we have upgraded our systems to use additional three scene mounted Ensenso 3D cameras, along with the one on-board the robot.

Space-saving stationary or mobile use on a robot arm

The Ensenso N series is pre-destined for this task. It was specially designed for use in harsh environmental conditions

The Ensenso N series is pre-destined for this task. It was specially designed for use in harsh environmental conditions. Thanks to its compact design, the N series is equally suitable for the space-saving stationary or mobile use on a robot arm, for the 3D detection of moving and static objects.

Even in difficult lighting conditions, the integrated projector projects a high-contrast texture onto the object to be imaged, by means of a pattern mask with a random dot pattern, thus supplementing the structures that are not or only weakly present on its surface.

Aluminium housing ensures optimal heat dissipation

The aluminium housing of the N30 models ensures optimal heat dissipation of the electronic components and thus stable light output even under extreme ambient conditions. This ensures the consistently high quality and robustness of the 3D data.

Even in difficult lighting conditions, the integrated projector projects a high-contrast texture onto the object to be imaged by means of a pattern mask with a random dot pattern, thus supplementing the structures that are not or only weakly present on its surface.

Easy to set up and operate cameras

Cameras of the Ensenso N camera family are easy to set up and operate, via the Ensenso SDK. It offers GPU-based image processing, for even faster 3D data processing and enables the output of a single 3D point cloud of all cameras used in multi-camera operation, which is required in this case, as well as the live composition of the 3D point clouds, from multiple viewing directions.

For the assistance system, the researchers have developed their own software in C++ to process the 3D point clouds captured by the cameras.

Software using Ensenso SDK and calibration routines

Our software uses the Ensenso SDK (multi-threaded) and its calibration routines"

Dr. Naresh Martur said, “Our software uses the Ensenso SDK (multi-threaded) and its calibration routines, to overlay texture on the high-resolution point clouds and then transform these textured point clouds into a world coordinate system. Ensenso SDK is fairly easy to integrate with our C++ software. It offers a variety of straightforward functions and methods to capture and handle point clouds, as well as camera images.

He adds, “Moreover, with CUDA support, the SDK routines enable us to register multiple high-resolution point clouds to generate high-quality scene clouds in global frame. This is very much important for us, especially to generate precise grasp hypothesis.

Main advantages of the system

  • Operators do not need to worry about scene depth or how to reach the object, or where to grasp it. The system can figure out everything in the background and helps the operator to move exactly to the place, where the robot can best grasp the object.
  • With haptic feedback, operators can feel the robot in their hand, even when the robot is not present in front of them.
  • By combining haptics and grasp planning, operators can move the objects in a remote scene very easily and very quickly, having very low cognitive load. This saves time and money, avoids errors and increases safety.

Outlook

Researchers at the Extreme Robotic Lab in Birmingham are currently developing an extension of the method, to allow the use of a multi-fingered hand, instead of a parallel jaw gripper. This should increase flexibility and reliability, when gripping complex objects.

In the future, the operator will also be able to feel the forces to which the fingers of the remote-controlled robot are exposed, when gripping an object.

Fully autonomous gripping methods

Fully autonomous gripping methods are also being developed, in which the robot arm is controlled by an AI and guided by an automatic vision system. The team is also working on visualisation tools to improve human-robot collaboration, to control remote robots via a ‘shared control’ system.

This is a promising approach for the safety and health of all of us. The handling of hazardous objects, such as nuclear waste is ultimately a matter of concern to us all. By reliably capturing the relevant object information, Ensenso 3D cameras are making an important contribution to this globally prevalent task of increasing urgency.

Download PDF version Download PDF version

Related videos

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms

Aiphone’s security communication solutions - Configurable IP video intercoms
Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner

Dahua provides surveillance cameras, NVR and Ethernet switches to enhance security at Pets Corner
Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

Access control: 5 minutes with Genea's Mike Maxsenti

In case you missed it

What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?
What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the task of securing hospitals and healthcare facilities by adding new concerns about disease transmission to the long list of other threats healthcare security professionals face. Hospital security must also crack the code to both allow open public access to healthcare facilities while keeping out violence and other security threats. We asked this week’s Expert Panel Roundtable: What are the security challenges of the healthcare industry?   

Why cellular connectivity is the smart choice for CCTV deployments
Why cellular connectivity is the smart choice for CCTV deployments

Businesses large and small rely on their CCTV systems to deter intruders and provide recorded evidence of security incidents. Overtime, CCTV has evolved to offer real-time intrusion detection and monitoring, and businesses now expect easy, secure and anytime access to cameras, and data. For that, they need connected CCTV systems. These modern installations can benefit from cellular connectivity, helping businesses protect their sites, while also supporting enhanced capabilities for CCTV to deliver more. Widespread use of CCTV systems So widespread is the use of CCTV cameras now that London, United Kingdom has over 600,000 cameras, according to Surfshark, while IHS Markit expects over a billion to be operating around the world, by the end of 2021. CCTV often sits at the heart of a business’ on-site security arrangements CCTV often sits at the heart of a business’ on-site security arrangements. Yet, despite this, traditional set-ups fail, to take advantage of the full capability, such physical security can provide. Real-time feeds with anytime access Nominated personnel must physically go to premises to access CCTV video, when it is recorded and kept only on-site. This causes loss of valuable time, when a potential crime must be reported and investigated. What’s more, it can put those who arrive first at the site at risk, if intruders are still present. Nowadays, CCTV installations can take full advantage of connected capabilities. They can provide real-time feeds, which authorised users can access securely from anywhere. That expands the security credentials of CCTV systems, beyond just recording. Detected intrusions can trigger alerts and provide a real-time visual of what’s happening, so that required action can be taken. Of course, to realise these CCTV capabilities, systems must be connected and use the right type of connectivity at that. Connectivity must be resilient, so that it provides a continuous feed, even if a primary connection is lost, secure for authorised users, scalable and cost-effective. Traditionally, connectivity has come from wired connections and WiFi, but now cellular connectivity provides an attractive alternative.   The benefits of cellular connectivity There are a number of reasons for this. To start with, fixed line connectivity isn’t always available in all locations. If the infrastructure isn’t there, particularly at remote sites, cables have to be laid. That’s expensive and takes time. CCTV towers in the construction and building industry, for example, require CCTV that can be rapidly deployed in areas that most likely don’t have fixed line connectivity. A cellular connection can be quickly arranged to get a CCTV system up and running in the shortest possible time. Relying on third-party infrastructure, such as fixed line networks, can also be an issue for CCTV solution providers, because any policy changes can make integration difficult. Issues that may require changes from the third-party network administrator can take longer to resolve and if the fixed line network goes down, there is usually no backup. Cellular connectivity offers end-to-end control Cellular connectivity, delivered by a solution provider, gives end-to-end control of the connectivity Cellular connectivity, delivered by a solution provider, gives end-to-end control of the connectivity. In the rare event that something goes wrong, the solution provider can manage a resolution quickly. Where a number of sites are involved, cellular connectivity can provide a single solution, simplifying overall management of the complete installed CCTV system and reducing total cost of ownership for connectivity. Single connectivity management platform Through a single connectivity management platform, businesses can oversee an entire security installation, viewing and managing data usage, and using the information to assist decision making, as security needs evolve. This brings us to the fourth benefit - The ability to easily scale up. This might be because additional cameras are needed at a site or additional sites need to be catered for. It could even be because the CCTV installation is being enhanced to support additional capabilities. Simple plug-and-play to get cameras online securely Whatever the reason, being able to roll out connections rapidly, to a range of locations will be critical to existing and new installations. Ideally, connectivity should be possible within a matter of days and end users should be able to simply plug-and-play to get their cameras online securely. Resilience is the next factor to consider. Pre-configured routers, or embedded SIM cards in cameras, can reconnect to the most readily available alternative cellular network in the event of a network outage. In this way, cellular connectivity can form part of business continuity options. In some cases, it can work together with fixed line connections, as part of robust installations, which have mitigation built-in, should primary connections fail. Expanding CCTV capabilities 4G and now 5G too, allows for easy access and remote monitoring for CCTV applications 4G and now 5G too, allows for easy access and remote monitoring for CCTV applications. It can be deployed rapidly, supports an ‘always on’ approach and can stream high volumes of data and imagery. Live video feeds can be viewed by authorised users on any device and they can receive alerts, and notifications direct to their mobiles too. The high speed, high bandwidth and lower latency of 5G connectivity also provides the opportunity for enhanced CCTV system capabilities, such as live feed analytics. This is ideal because it helps businesses build on the primary function of security with, for example, occupancy monitoring. This has very much come to the fore, over the past 18 months+, as businesses have had to concern themselves more than ever with occupancy levels in their buildings. ANPR in crime detection and traffic enforcement Retailers, meanwhile, have built on the real-time nature of CCTV technology, to monitor customer numbers in their stores, in line with social distancing guidelines. Another CCTV application can be found with automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) in crime detection and traffic enforcement. Combined with software, the feed from CCTV cameras is used to help find and track vehicles for law enforcement or traffic monitoring. For most CCTV applications, the speed and functionality that comes from 4G is more than sufficient. However, it is likely 5G will drive new applications and ways to expand CCTV capabilities to the benefit of businesses. CCTV systems offer remote monitoring and high quality visuals Once a single application installation, CCTV use to provide only on-site recording capabilities. Now, CCTV systems can support remote monitoring and higher quality visuals. They can deliver alerts, and back them up with access to real-time video feeds, so that authorised users can assess a situation and take action rapidly. These additional capabilities support enhanced use cases for CCTV. The data that CCTV systems generate is valuable to businesses. Businesses that capture and analyse the data can fully capitalise on its potential. Cellular connectivity provides a resilient and scalable way of connecting single or multiple sites. Through a connectivity management platform, businesses can consolidate CCTV connectivity, managing connections across networks and deployments.

Milestone provides their video management system at Nemours Children’s Hospital
Milestone provides their video management system at Nemours Children’s Hospital

In addition to traditional security and monitoring functions, Milestone’s open platform video management system at Nemours Children’s Hospital is used to help deliver unique services across departments including radiology and cardiology, behavioural health and autism clinics, for aggression detection, medication tracking, and more. As one of the largest integrated children’s health systems in the U.S., Nemours Children’s Hospital is committed to keeping the highest quality care, even at home for the convenience of patients and their families. Health system services To achieve this, technology plays a large role in their health system services. With over 1,800 network cameras throughout the facilities both inside and out, Nemours has utilised network video for years. The video system has grown in size and sophistication, as the technical team at Nemours has built on the open platform of Milestone XProtect Corporate video management software (VMS) with impressive results. The Nemours Tactical Logistics Center (TLC) has 15 large wall monitors Milestone XProtect Corporate VMS, Smart Client, and Mobile Client • Recording and Archiving Servers from Lenovo and HP • Flexibility to expand the system and innovate with new integrations. The Nemours Tactical Logistics Center (TLC) has 15 large wall monitors and serves as mission control for the hospital video system. A fixed network camera in each patient room does not record ongoing video, but the TLC can use XProtect Screen Recorder to capture live video from the displays if needed. Medical records system When the video is being accessed by authorised personnel, a LED notification will flash, letting those in the room know that the camera is monitoring the child in real time. The video system is also integrated with Epic Monitor, the hospital’s electronic medical records system, allowing patients’ medical information to display on the screen. In addition, Nemours offers CareConnect, a 24/7/365 on-demand video-based, paediatric telehealth program, which provides family access to paediatricians through a smartphone, tablet, or computer. Nemours uses their video system in both traditional and non-traditional ways, including a range of such integrations. These help the hospital improve facility efficiency, lower operational costs and deliver a better patient experience. For example, in the perinatal department, ultrasound technicians have the ability to share videos of scans with remote professionals in real time. Additional ultrasound scans The video system also plays a vital role in mass casualty drills or actual emergencies While a diagnostic-level reading is still necessary, remote video offers a great level of efficiency for providers because they have the option to give guidance to technicians, enabling a more thorough service, and perhaps saving the patient from additional ultrasound scans. Also, with remote connectivity through the Milestone XProtect Smart Client, if providers are home or traveling, they can quickly check in on patients through mobile devices, easily ensuring continuity of care. This capability made a huge difference when the COVID-19 pandemic appeared. The video system also plays a vital role in mass casualty drills or actual emergencies, helping officials to make real-time decisions on routing traffic or patients to or from other hospitals. Providing care excellence And with XProtect Screen Recorder, local facilities can capture video from displays and rebroadcast it to hospital leadership for additional direction. It gives them the ability to assist remotely and call other rapid response teams if needed. Overall, the easy integrations and scalability of the Milestone video system have had a very positive impact on the hospital network, helping reshape how Nemours is able to provide care excellence. “The Milestone open platform allows me the flexibility to source and integrate third-party products and capabilities, enabling us to greatly expand and customise the tools and services that we provide to the organisation and our patients,” said Joe Summanen, Technical Architect, Nemours Children’s Hospital.

Featured white papers
Securing unmanned infrastructure at the network edge

Securing unmanned infrastructure at the network edge

Download
Achieving frictionless physical access control with AEOS

Achieving frictionless physical access control with AEOS

Download
14 success stories about how video technology is improving city life

14 success stories about how video technology is improving city life

Download
Webcast: Access control integration increases security while reducing costs

Webcast: Access control integration increases security while reducing costs

Download
Gunshot detection

Gunshot detection

Download
More product news
Freevolt Technologies announces the launch of S-Key battery-less biometric access card

Freevolt Technologies announces the launch of S-Key battery-less biometric access card
ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions’ Incedo Business mobile key solution offers time-saving management and enhanced door security

ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions’ Incedo Business mobile key solution offers time-saving management and enhanced door security
Senstar launches the E5000 Physical Security Appliance with Senstar Symphony operating platform

Senstar launches the E5000 Physical Security Appliance with Senstar Symphony operating platform
Featured products
Alcatraz AI Rock & C•CURE 9000

Alcatraz AI Rock & C•CURE 9000
Wireless access solutions in Healthcare

Wireless access solutions in Healthcare
exacqVision Cloud Drive

exacqVision Cloud Drive
Updated Privacy and Cookie Policy
We have updated our Privacy Policy for GDPR.
We also use cookies to improve your online experience, Cookie Policy