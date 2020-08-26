IDIS is working with systems integrators to identify and secure video projects in post-COVID growth sectors. Key among them are the: logistics, education, cannabis sales & production, and residential markets.
Integrators affected by project delays or cancellations in their established markets are looking to diversify their customer portfolios. A recent analysis released online highlights sectors that will offer significant prospects for new video installations and system upgrades, as customers look to expand, to drive efficiency, or to introduce COVID-safe site control measures.
“After a number of project successes across North America, we are seeing opportunities in some exciting areas,” said Andrew Myung, President, IDIS America. “There’s a buoyancy in the logistics sector, as ecommerce continues to grow, and COVID-19 has sped up the move to online with many older shoppers turning to online buying for the first time during the pandemic.”
“Additionally, distribution and logistics centres need to keep up and upgrade their operations, which results in additional measures to secure the supply chain, track goods in and out as well as mitigating internal shrinkage and external threats such as being targeted by physical and cyber organised crime.” Opportunities also abound in the education sector; video surveillance is a cost-effective solution for schools considering ways to leverage their existing surveillance investment to help students and staff adhere with social distancing, occupancy limits and prevent bottlenecks in corridors and common areas.
And the fast-growing cannabis sector is likely to continue performing well, with analysts expecting a continued CAGR of up to 20% through to 2027, driven by the increasing legalisation of cannabis for medical as well as adult recreational use. Working with AV integrators in the residential and small business sectors, IDIS is seeing a growth in demand not only for surveillance to increase security and safety, but also to provide convenience and efficiency with though smart automation solutions that integrate lighting, music streaming, HVAC, and a range of IoT devices that can be controlled remotely from mobile apps.
In this COVID-19 age, businesses concerned with becoming infection hotspots are looking to increase site monitoring, while pressures to drive efficiency are pushing other businesses to leverage the latest AI video capabilities, with new systems and upgrades, Myung notes. “Yet, for integrators without previous experience in these growth markets, accessing those opportunities can be difficult. Consequently, systems integrators are positioning themselves by partnering with the right vendors, including IDIS.”
IDIS is structured to collaborate closely with systems integrators and offers them benefits including lower total cost of service (TCS). Advantages of the single-supplier model include improved sales planning, seamless technical support for end-to-end solutions, and reduced training requirements.
Looking ahead, Myung says IDIS will be further supporting integration partners by building out solutions to help businesses enforce safe working practice in Q4. “We will be helping them meet new government and industry guidelines with competitive video solutions for applications including building occupancy and density control, social distancing compliance and face mask policy compliance.”