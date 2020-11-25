IDIS, a global security company that designs, develops, manufactures, and delivers surveillance solutions for a wide range of commercial and public sector markets, is proud to be sponsoring and participating in Canadian Security Association’s Security Canada Virtual Trade Show, slated to be held on December 2nd and 3rd, 2020.
Security Canada 2020
Visitors to the Security Canada virtual trade show can learn how IDIS’s flagship plug-and-play DirectIP solution offering can significantly benefit both end users and systems integrators.
DirectIP encompasses a comprehensive line up of powerful network video recorders (NVRs), network cameras, software, monitors, and accessories that seamlessly connect. It packs a strong punch of everything needed to build a complete video surveillance solution.
IDIS DirectIP solution
IDIS DirectIP solution delivers rich functionality while eliminating complex and time consuming configuration. Users love that its network throughput delivers high-definition simultaneous recording and real-time monitoring with no visible latency and that cameras and recorders come with the assurance of industry-renowned warranties.
From the security integrator’s perspective, the DirectIP solution makes installation a snap by mutually authenticating devices, thereby ensuring that engineers don’t need to manage passwords, use port forwarding, or have a deep knowledge of IP networking, even for multi-site deployments. In turn, this eliminates the potential for cyber loopholes and combined with dealing with a single vendor for sales and tech support, also ensures a low cost of service.
IDIS Centre VMS and ISS solutions
Attendees to the Security Canada virtual event will be able to see first-hand how IDIS’s totally cost and licence free IDIS Centre VMS (Video Management Software) allows customers to implement surveillance solutions that encompasses up to 1024 devices, so as to enable a centralised management and control environment for customers with multiple sites, at a considerably lower cost than a server-based system.
For larger organisations, IDIS Solution Suite (ISS) delivers enterprise-level VMS functionality without the associated price tag. This allows users to choose the powerful modules and functionality they need with a choice of federation service, IDIS Critical Failover which protects against a range of fault conditions, video wall services, and much more. ISS also gives customers the flexibility to add an unlimited number of sites at no additional cost.
AI Box for COVID solution
IDIS will also unveil its AI Box for COVID at Security Canada 2020 virtual trade show. This simple add on appliance includes functions that help adherence to government guideless and hygiene best practices to support reopening, and safe return to work strategies to help prevent the spread of infection.
The new IDIS Mobile Plus app will also be showcased, which is supporting users to remotely monitor single and multiple sites by putting powerful VMS functionality at their fingertips. With the ability to view 4K and multiple streams and configure alarms and notifications, it’s enabling the management of day-to-day operations and the ability to respond to incidents and events on the move.
IDIS dome and bullet cameras
IDIS will also present an end-to-end solutions specific to retail that includes high-performance 5 MP dome and bullet cameras, a compact 5 MP fisheye camera, and the anti-IR reflection 2 MP micro dome camera, which are all popular choices for indoor and outdoor video surveillance and coverage in all lighting conditions.
At the Security Canada virtual event, attendees representing the logistics and warehousing sector will learn how IDIS solutions are helping improve operations by tracking goods in and out, mitigating internal shrinkage, and ensuring health and safety compliance with its high performance 12 MP IR Super Fisheye cameras that can cost-effectively replace 3-4 fixed lens cameras.