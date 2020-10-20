IDIS is unveiling its latest video tech solutions with an innovation-rich online Virtual Showcase for systems integrators, consultants, and end-users.
The ‘virtual booth’ replicates the exhibition experience, taking visitors on a tour of the latest IDIS products and technologies, with features and functions explained, and application examples included. Visitors to the virtual showcase will be introduced to the newly launched IDIS AI Box for COVID-19 (DV-2232).
Facilitating social distancing
Powered by the industry’s most accurate IDIS Deep Learning Engine and compatible with IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA), the AI Box for COVID-19 is a simple add-on appliance that’s compatible with existing IDIS cameras and DirectIP® NVRs, eliminating the need for complex analytics software or edge VA cameras.
Features support safe return-to-work practices, compliance with government regulations and industry-specific guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including capabilities that facilitate social distancing, people counting and occupancy monitoring, crowd detection, mask detection, and dashboard and reporting tools for reporting compliance.
Remote situational awareness
Visitors will also experience the next generation IDIS Deep Learning Analytics with 98% accurate AI-assisted notification for object, intrusion, and loitering detection, as well as tools that leverage metadata to enable more reliable detection, better identification, easier verification, and more rapid investigation of incidents.
IDIS’s new Mobile Plus app, which integrates the company’s popular IDIS Mobile app with its network and digital recorders, network cameras, and IDIS Solution Suite VMS, will also be showcased. It delivers improved and more powerful functionality - anytime and anywhere – and gives users remote situational awareness of single and multiple sites, which is critically important in this COVID-era.
Securing video projects
Because IDIS is working with systems integrators to identify and secure video projects in post-COVID growth sectors, the virtual booth also features IDIS solutions for logistics, education, and retail.
These encompass the latest cameras and software enhancements that solve common security and safety challenges, as well as risks and challenges specific to each sector. Also highlighted within the virtual showcase are the numerous IDIS cameras and NVRs that do not use or deploy critical components or System-on-a-Chip (SOC) circuits produced by NDAA banned component vendors, making them compliant with the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA).
Systems integration partners
“Our industry, like so many others, have had to transition in this COVID-era from in-person events and exhibits to virtual ones,” notes Andrew Myung, President, IDIS America. “We at IDIS are very pleased to be able to continue supporting our systems integration partners, consultants and end users via online platforms and present them with the solutions and technology they need to in turn implement safe return to work strategies and solutions.”
Anyone who registers for the Virtual Showcase and books a personalised demo can be entered to win a network surveillance home starter pack consisting of a compact 4-channel recorder and choice of mini dome or mini bullet camera – an ideal sleek and low-profile solution for residential surveillance.