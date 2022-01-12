In its latest tech round-up video, IDIS highlights its complete lineup of NDAA-compliant cameras and recorders.
Featuring HD and UHD network cameras, plus powerful NVR and enterprise-class PC servers that connect seamlessly to a choice of VMS, IDIS’s end-to-end, NDAA-compliant solutions are being chosen for a growing list of projects in sectors ranging from education, retail, hotels, data centres, and commercial office space.
Dome, bullet, and IR cameras
The updated IDIS camera line-up, designed for a wide range of settings and environments, includes a range of 2MP, 5MP, and 8MP domes, bullets, and turret cameras, plus the company’s best-selling and award-winning 5MP and 12MP IR Super Fisheyes.
The new NDAA-compliant models come with IR, True WDR, IDIS Smart Failover, alarm in/out, and two-way audio and vandal resistance options.
Network video recorders
Multi-site users can choose PC servers that come pre-installed with IDIS Solution Suite VMS
New NDAA-compliant recording is enabled with 16- to 32-channel network recorders (NVRs), featuring built-in PoE switches, incoming throughput of up to 370Mbps, and allow 960ips UHD real-time recording. Large and multi-site users can choose PC servers that come pre-installed with IDIS Solution Suite VMS and support up to 256 Full HD cameras in real-time.
With redundant power and equipped with RAID 5 & 6, they offer mission-critical reliability and feature a two-rack-mount chassis for easy maintenance and options for sliding rails and cable management. Both the NVRs and PC servers are powered by Intel chipsets, and support H.264/H.265 dual codec, allowing users to utilise existing monitors, making premature screen, smartphone, or tablet upgrades unnecessary.
IDIS DirectIP® plug-and-play technology
All IDIS equipment is backed by the IDIS Ultimate Warranty and benefit from IDIS DirectIP® plug-and-play technology, enabling easy and fast installation, streamlined cybersecurity, and simple maintenance and firmware updates.
Customers can choose to seamlessly connect to the cost-free IDIS Centre VMS for applications encompassing up to 1,024 devices or the enterprise-class and modular IDIS Solution Suite to manage an unlimited number of sites and devices. The flexible end-to-end solution, combined with forwarding and backward compatibility, results in a compelling low total cost of ownership (TCO).
NDAA-compliant range
U.S. President Joe Biden recently signed the Secure Equipment Act of 2021, which requires the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to establish rules stating that it will no longer review or approve any authorisation application for equipment that is on the list of covered communications or services.
“The IDIS NDAA-compliant range follows the rules imposed by the U.S. government,” says Andrew Myung, President, IDIS America. “All IDIS products are designed and manufactured in South Korea, bringing the reassurance needed for enterprises that have businesses in the U.S. or plan to enter the market in the future.”