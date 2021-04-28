Korea’s renowned video technology solutions provider, IDIS is stepping up its presence in key growth markets in the Middle East, North Africa (MENA) and Turkey regions, with the confirmation of two senior appointments.
Overseeing the new video projects and growing market potential in the country of Turkey, Koray Ozyildirim has been appointed as Country Manager. Koray is working closely with IDIS’s established supply network and will also develop relationships with major Turkish security installers, including new IDIS integration partners, as well as supporting customers in the wider market.
Solutions sales expert
Koray will bring this vast experience with him, as he promotes IDIS’s end-to-end video solutions
Koray Ozyildirim brings with him a track record of solutions sales success gained from various roles with vendors, who specialise in converged and smart city technology, as well as ten-year tenure experience with a renowned European surveillance manufacturer.
Koray will bring this vast experience with him, as he promotes IDIS’s end-to-end video solutions for banking, retail, education, logistics and other private, and public sector sectors.
Network cameras, recorders and VMS provider
Koray Ozyildirim stated, “IDIS’s full line up of network cameras, recorders, enterprise-level VMS and deep learning analytics is viewed positively in Turkey. There’s real appetite for Korean-made high-performance end-to-end solutions to meet sector specific needs and deliver on the promise of future-proof scalability and a low total cost of ownership.”
He adds, “I am delighted to now be leading IDIS operations in Turkey and supporting integration partners as we meet this demand.” Koray Ozyildirim will report to Dennis Choi, IDIS’s newly promoted General Manager for the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. Dennis Choi first joined IDIS in 2013, as a Sales Manager for Europe, when he was also actively involved in the launch of the IDIS brand globally.
Long-term security partnerships across Europe
Dennis Choi was instrumental in establishing long-term partnerships across Europe and emerging markets with distributors and large systems integrators. He now brings the same focus and expertise to his role, overseeing operations in the Middle East and North Africa regions, and building on recent major successes in the MENA region.
“IDIS has grown our presence here consistently, year on year, since entering the Middle East market in 2014,” said Dennis Choi, adding “We passed another milestone this year when we were named best security equipment manufacturer in the OSPA awards, and we have earned market trust by working with our integration partners, to deliver end-to-end solutions in sectors, including retail, hospitality, and finance.”
SAMA compliant solution
The company has also seen recent success with global retail brands across The Levant
Two years ago, IDIS video was chosen for the largest ever upgrade project undertaken in the region’s banking sector, a Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA) compliant solution for the National Commercial Bank in Saudi Arabia, and has been used to secure the Central Bank of Jordan, as well as other risk-critical sites.
The company has also seen recent success with global retail brands across The Levant, which is now moving to adopt IDIS Deep Learning Analytics, to increase their surveillance investment and gain valuable insight into customer behaviour.
Cyber-secure technology
Dennis Choi said, “Our growing list of successful projects demonstrates the appeal of IDIS’s robust, cyber-secure technology with built-in failover, which allows users to comply with the most stringent standards, while our highly accurate AI solutions are allowing customers to overcome common challenges and meet specific security, safety, and operational requirements.”