The new Courtyard by Marriott hotel at London’s Luton Airport is being protected with the latest, cybersecure video surveillance technology from IDIS. The complete end-to-end solution, from Korea’s video equipment manufacturer, is enabling trouble-free remote 24/7 monitoring, ensuring improved service efficiency, safety and security for guests.
IDIS DirectIP® technology was chosen for its ease of installation and use together with the reassurance of multi-layered protection against cybersecurity risks. Although the installation team from DGS Systems had never previously worked with IDIS technology before, they found that it lived up to its true plug-and-play promise.
Providing impressive recording capability
IDIS DirectIP® made it easy to set up the three IDIS NVRs to provide impressive recording capability
Despite having almost 100 cameras to set up - including 74 full-HD IR domes and 17 vandal resistant full-HD IR domes – one-click network configuration allowed the engineers to work rapidly, connecting devices easily and not needing to manually enter passwords for each one. This not only reduced installation time but ensured greater protection against network infiltration by minimising the likelihood of human error, which can occur when passwords need to be written down and entered manually.
Encryption technologies and NVR firewalls together with proprietary protocols and file structures make IDIS surveillance solutions less vulnerable to attacks than many common open architecture components. IDIS DirectIP® made it easy to set up the three IDIS NVRs (32-channel DR-6332PS-S) to provide impressive recording capability and meet the customer’s requirement for three months’ storage of all footage.
Protecting building exteriors
The NVRs’ 370Mbps throughput ensures no latency on live footage and high-quality image capture in full HD. Most of the cameras are used for incident investigation, although with the hotel’s service areas now covered, operational efficiency has been improved too.
The hotel’s owner also wanted to protect the car parks and building exteriors to reduce the risk of crime
For example, routine checks on the rooftop plant room can now be handled remotely, rather than in person, which is particularly useful during adverse weather conditions. The hotel’s owner also wanted to protect the car parks and building exteriors to reduce the risk of crime, and shortly after the system was completed, a gang of opportunist scrap-metal thieves was recorded stealing cables from the site.
Handling rapid variations in brightness
The IDIS full-HD IR domes provided video evidence that was key to a successful police investigation, delivering pin-sharp images in all lighting conditions and easily handling rapid variations in brightness and shade thanks to their true wide dynamic range (WDR). “The IDIS solution was very installer-friendly and easy to configure,” says Dariusz Surowy of DGS Systems UK, confirming that the same technology is now being used on more sites.
Grzegorz Surowy, MD of DGS Poland, agrees: “It has rapidly proved how well it works with successful incident investigations.” Meanwhile, James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe comments that IDIS solutions are designed to be easy to install, simple to use, and to give the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO). “For busy hotels such as the Courtyard by Marriott at Luton, they provide the perfect tool for safety, security and more efficient management.”