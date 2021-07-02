Demand for more powerful, flexible but simple integrated security and site management solutions - in applications including data centers, healthcare, banking, and critical infrastructure – is being met by a new technology tie-up between Korea’s IDIS and Australian-headquartered Inner Range.
The collaboration brings together IDIS’s end-to-end video offering with Inner Range’s enterprise-level access control and intruder detection system Integriti, giving end-users everything they need for more efficient and productive control of their security, safety, and building systems from a single management platform.
Easy integration process
IDIS technology is easy to install with Integriti, with a simple three-step process
IDIS technology is easy to install with Integriti, with a simple three-step process and is already proving its value with small to enterprise-level projects in key regional markets.
The partnership will support continued growth in Asia and Australasia where IDIS has strategic partnerships with some of the most respected distribution partners, including Hills Limited in Australia, while major U.S. and European applications are also now confirmed or in prospect, say the two companies. Examples include a global data and asset storage provider which has just completed a significant upgrade. Projects in retail, commercial office space, and local government are also underway.
Control and management
Inner Range’s Integriti access control and integrated management platform work seamlessly with the IDIS DirectIP® range of NVRs and cameras, giving them additional control and management via the total cost and license-free video management software (VMS), IDIS Center.
Using mobile credentials
The comprehensive choice of door controllers, readers, and keypads from Inner Range can be extended with a range of third-party readers including Mifare, HID, biometrics, and mobile credential support from multiple vendors.
Video solutions
Linking access and alarm devices with IDIS’ award-winning video tech, including deep learning analytics, allows granular monitoring and recording of activity across single and multiple sites – for example, door entry, forced-door, and a range of alarm trigger events – and provides instant visual verification of threats and faster incident response, together with comprehensive audit trails and reporting for both incident investigations and improved site management.
Access control and security management
The integrated approach helps customers mitigate current risks while ensuring a futureproof platform Together, the Inner Range intelligent access control and security management system and IDIS’ end-to-end video solutions can be used as the foundation platform for fully integrated solutions that incorporate everything from security, life safety, and building management systems to visitor management and site-specific systems and devices.
This integrated approach helps customers mitigate current risks while ensuring a futureproof platform that will provide them with the scalability and flexibility to adapt as they face future operational challenges and an ever-evolving threat landscape.
Easy and affordable maintenance
“Our modular, out-of-the-box approach integrates simply and effectively with Inner Range’s Integriti system, offering customers integrated security management more affordably.”
“Our partnership ensures a lower total cost of ownership (TCO), combined with assured local support, extended equipment warranties, and easier maintenance,” says Andrew Myung, President, IDIS America.
Quick and efficient process
“Our new seamless integration with IDIS is a simple three-step process, allowing security managers and integrators to quickly and efficiently associate cameras with any entity on the Integriti system and plot them on schematic maps.”
“Our partnership extends the technology choice available to systems integrators and offers attractive new options for their customers,” says Tim Northwood, General Manager, Inner Range.