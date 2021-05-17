A predicted boom in U.S. travel this summer will lead to increased demand for integrated video, access, and systems in hospitality and leisure settings, says IDIS America. Most Americans – almost three quarters, according to one recent survey by CNBC – will travel domestically for this year’s vacation, as uncertainty remains about travelling overseas.
For many hotels, restaurants, bars, and visitor attractions, the prospect of record-high customer volume offers a chance to repair stressed balance sheets, but it also poses significant challenges, according to IDIS.
Efficient customer service
“We should not be surprised if crowd control, managing lines of people, and customer service are more sensitive issues than usual,” says Jason Burrows, Regional Sales Director, IDIS America. “There will be lingering concerns about infection risks, particularly among older and more vulnerable customers, and tourists who are used to lower prices and excellent service abroad are likely to have high expectations.”
As temperatures rise, so does the potential for conflict, and this summer may be particularly stressful. Security systems providers are well-positioned to help with affordable, easily deployed solutions that improve protection, allow more efficient customer service, and take pressure off busy front-line staff. And these umbrella systems linking video with access control, PA, visitor management, fire, safety, and other core functions are no longer expensive, thanks to simple, off-the-shelf integration.
Hotel management software
Linking everything seamlessly with hotel management software allows for a smoother check-in
They are easy to install, maintain and extend, and are well within reach for most hospitality businesses. Linking video with access control, for example, means that each time a room is entered – whether it be a guest room or a staff-only area – it can be saved as a video event. Integration also allows the use of wireless, touchless locks that not only solve the problem of lost keys, but eases hygiene concerns, as well.
And, linking everything seamlessly with back-of-house hotel management software allows for a smoother check-in experience, and faster guest access to services from concierge to cleaning. Crucially, in the event of a serious incident, video linked with access control makes it easier to remotely lock down rooms or floors within a building.
Social distancing monitoring
IDIS is also advocating its award-winning AI Box for COVID-19 (DV-2332) as a valuable tool for leisure settings that need to maintain COVID-safe operating. Powered by the IDIS Deep Learning Engine, with its 98% accuracy, it includes four powerful video analytics tools that can be used to automate COVID-safe working at sites with: social distancing monitoring; people counting and occupancy monitoring; crowd detection; and face mask-wearing detection.
“As a large and vital part of the economy swings back into life, and hospitality businesses gear up to trade at full capacity, the message from the security industry is that we are here to help,” Burrows adds. “We have proven video solutions for hospitality and leisure settings that are quick to implement, will improve efficiency and ensure a secure, warm welcome.”