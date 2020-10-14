Video surveillance users can adapt to the challenges of working more flexibly between home, office, stores, and the control room with the newly released IDIS Mobile Plus app.
Mobile Plus integrates the company’s popular IDIS Mobile app with its network and digital recorders, network cameras, and IDIS Solution Suite VMS. It delivers improved and more powerful functionality - anytime and anywhere – and gives users remote situational awareness of single and multiple sites.
The app enables up to 4K live streaming on remote mobile devices, with high image quality in H.264/MJPEG and H.265 formats. Recorded footage can be played back in the same high definition that operators and managers use in from their control rooms or client software.
Investigate incidents or suspicious behaviour
The IDIS Mobile Plus app can be configured to receive push alarms based on event and time lapse queries
Users can choose from a range of viewing options - including portrait or landscape, dark mode, simultaneous 1/4/9/16 split screens, and a four-channel synchronized 2 x 2 split screen mode - to quickly receive multiple camera events.
The IDIS Mobile Plus app can be configured to receive push alarms based on event and time lapse queries, and gives users the ability to use two-way audio, QR codes for fast device registration, and image capture while on the move. Security, safety, and loss prevention personnel can also remotely respond to and investigate incidents or suspicious behaviour using notifications generated by alarm-in, motion detection, trip zones, video loss, and text-in functions.
The new app also incorporates the benefits of IDIS’s Smart UX Controls, with: full pan, tilt, and zoom control of DirectIP® and DirectCX® cameras; calendar search, playback, and bookmark functions; simple drag and drop to change the size and position of the video; and pinch zoom for PTZs and fisheye dewarping.
Manage surveillance operations remotely
“The pandemic has forced many organizations to adapt quickly to changing work patterns, and move from fully to partially operational facilities. It’s now more important than ever for security and safety personnel to be able to manage their surveillance operations remotely, flexibly and on the move,” says Andrew Myung, President, IDIS America. “The new Mobile Plus app provides much needed help by putting the vital tools and functions of IDIS Solution Suite VMS directly into the hands of customers, wherever they are and whenever they need them.”
The IDIS Mobile Plus app also supports dual stream options for playback, which means users can choose between lower mobile data consumption and higher image quality of up to 4K, depending on mobile bandwidth availability. iPad users can now also benefit from slide over and split view functionality. Language options include English, Russian, Japanese, and Korean and Mobile Plus supports Apple iOS from version 11.0 and Android 5.0 Lollipop (API 21) onward.