Video surveillance has many applications, and keeping a watchful eye on an active volcano ranks as an important one. IDIS’ video technology has been meeting the task as the video technology provider for the Volcan de Fuego project in Guatemala.
This volcano, one of the world’s most active and dangerous, is now watched day and night in order to give early warning of impending eruptions. Continual live footage of the ‘Volcan de Fuego’ can now be viewed online by emergency agencies, scientists and residents, as it is all being captured by IDIS’ award winning 8MP 31x IR PTZ camera.
Ultra-high definition
Even from over nine miles away, the 8-megapixel model is delivering ultra-high definition, full day, and night surveillance of the active caldera, showing sudden gas and ash eruptions as often as every 15 to 20 minutes.
In June 2018 nearly 200 people were killed on Volcan de Fuego during a series of explosions and pyroclastic flows which left little evacuation time. This was the volcano’s most powerful eruption since 1974 and its deadliest since 1929 but was far from an isolated incident. More than 60 major eruptions have been recorded over the last five centuries, and with 54,000 people living on the fertile farmlands within six miles of the crater, the risk remains high.
DC-S3883HRX camera
The H.265 IR DC-S3883HRX camera features an 8MP, auto focus, and 31x optical zoom lens
Consequently, ultra-high definition, continual video monitoring, alongside data from sensors including seismology and gas detectors, now aims to protect vulnerable communities living around the volcano by giving early warning.
The H.265 IR DC-S3883HRX camera, which features an 8MP, auto focus, and 31x optical zoom lens, IR performance up to 200m, and a highly sensitive auto-return positioning sensor, was installed by IDIS, its partner EPCOM and Guatemalan telecommunications specialist Crelosa. Like all IDIS cameras, the model, which has won two prestigious design awards, benefits from true, one-click plug-and-play set up, making it ideal for hassle-free installation at height, in challenging environments, and in locations where engineers are exposed to increased risk.
Electronic image stabilisation
The IDIS PTZ also features true wide dynamic range (WDR), allowing it to cope easily in changing lighting conditions; electronic image stabilisation (EIS) ensures steady coverage of scenes at distance, so images from the volcano remain crisp and sharp; and H.265 and intelligent codec requires minimum bandwidth even for 4K live monitoring.
The camera also remains stable despite the region’s variable weather conditions including under strong sun, and when temperatures that fall sharply at night. The water droplet wiper proves essential during the rainy season. Smart failover and IDIS’ Ultimate Warranty gives Crelosa and the Volcan de Fuego monitoring agencies peace of mind that the camera will continue to deliver outstanding video in one of the world’s most dramatic settings.