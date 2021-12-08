The new IDIS Intelligent Video Wall Station, designed as a simple plug-in for the cost and license-free IDIS Centre VMS, brings the benefits of video wall services to a wider market, including smaller and mid-sized customers.
The new offering makes it easier for businesses to plan, design, configure and use dynamic video walls. It lets them optimise safety and security, with centralised monitoring for single or multiple sites, without the traditional price tag.
Integrated with cameras and devices
Integrating seamlessly with IDIS’s full line-up of network and analogue cameras and devices, as well as third-party technologies, the IDIS Intelligent Video Wall Station uses a single server and network wall controller to manage up to 12 UHD monitors as standard. The station connects up to 4,096 cameras and lets operators monitor 64 panes simultaneously, including dewarped 360-degree fisheye video.
Users can easily customise their monitors to display the most critical video streams and event data to provide a real-time visual overview. Advanced features enable a quicker and more efficient incident response, paired with smoother and more dynamic video search, playback, and forensic export.
Role-based access management
The new solution results in increased efficiency and minimal maintenance, delivering a low total cost of ownership
The new solution combines remote and straightforward configuration with batch firmware updates, simple role-based access management, audit trails, and device health monitoring. For customers, this results in increased efficiency and minimal maintenance, delivering on the IDIS promise of a low total cost of ownership (TCO).
And with H.264 and H.265 dual codec fully supported, users can retain their existing and third-party screens – reducing waste and saving budgets – or for upgrades, they can also choose from the IDIS range of reliable, low power consumption monitors designed for powerful but economical 24/7 surveillance operations.
Intelligent Video Wall Station
The IDIS Intelligent Video Wall Station also integrates seamlessly with the enterprise-level IDIS Solution Suite VMS, making it easy to expand or adapt the system as operational requirements change, assuring customers of a future-proof investment.
“It’s more important than ever for organisations to enhance situational awareness while increasing efficiency,” says Andrew Myung, President, IDIS America. “The addition of the IDIS Intelligent Video Wall Station delivers the benefits of advanced and dynamic video wall monitoring without the need to design and build dedicated control rooms or incur the costs of traditional VMS recurring maintenance agreements or ongoing device connection fees.”