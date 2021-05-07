IDIS has announced powerful and affordable options for integrating video, access control, life safety and building management systems between its end-to-end video technology solutions with Gallagher’s access control solutions.
This powerful off-the-shelf integration, from Korea’s renowned video manufacturer, gives systems integrators and end users everything that they need for complete, future-proofed site control. It enables straightforward integration of powerful security management platforms, removing cost and complexity.
Gallagher Command Centre
The Gallagher Command Centre access control and security management platform can be integrated with IDIS’s DirectIP range of NVRs and cameras, as well as its family of analogue DirectCX HD-TVI recorders and cameras. This allows customers to mix-and-match IP and analogue systems, including leveraging coax cabling if they need to.
Users can choose between the free IDIS Center VMS, ideal for small-to-medium applications up to 1024 devices, or the fully-featured and enterprise-level IDIS Solution Suite that is both modular and scalable, allowing users to manage unlimited devices and unlimited sites, without the associated price tag.
Enterprise-level integrated solutions
There is growing demand for enterprise-level integrated solutions that combine the latest video and access technology, but that offer reduced upfront costs and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) long term. Customers also want greater system flexibility and adaptability, across longer lifecycles.
Operationally, there are significant advantages for customers upgrading from siloed solutions. For example, seamless integration of access control with video enables instant verification of events, such as forced doors, with camera views automatically presented to system controllers.
Security management system
Integration of Gallagher Command Centre with IDIS opens up an easy route for customers"
With integrated solutions, alarms from doors, cameras and other devices are pulled onto one platform, making it easier for operators to respond and reducing the likelihood of incidents being missed. The operational benefits increase as more technologies are integrated, from fire and HVAC to elevator controls, building management and wider corporate systems.
“Integration of Gallagher Command Centre with IDIS opens up an easy route for customers, who want unparalleled control over every aspect of site security, alongside the AI intelligence advantages that come with IDIS Deep Learning Analytics,” said Mitch Parsons, Business Development Manager for Gallagher Security Europe.
COVID-safe site solutions
The growing toolkit of smart video capabilities now includes COVID-safe site solutions, enhanced security monitoring and review tools, and advanced business intelligence analytics that help to optimise operational efficiency.
“Seamless, off-the-shelf interoperability between IDIS and Gallagher offers integrators and end-users everything they need to create complete, future-proofed security management platforms, without compromising on functionality,” said Jamie Barnfield, Senior Sales Director for IDIS Europe.
Off-the-shelf corporate security
Jamie Barnfield adds, “Systems integrators can now offer customers an affordable, efficient, and off-the-shelf corporate security and safety solution that encompasses enterprise-level video, access control, life safety, visitor management, and building management.”