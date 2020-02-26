IDIS will be highlighting the latest advances in deep learning video analytics, with accuracy, at ISC West 2020. Building on its track record of artificial intelligence innovation, IDIS has taken another step forward in neural networks developing what is now one of most accurate AI engines available.
Users can easily access a range of advanced AI tools through the latest version of IDIS Deep Learning Analytics (IDLA) technology, either as a service module with the IDIS Solution Suite VMS or via the cost-effective AI in the Box appliance for smaller applications.
Korea’s largest video tech manufacturer will be demonstrating the latest AI-driven metadata filtering capabilities, designed to make incident investigation faster and more effective.
Incident management
IDLA makes control room operations more efficient by dramatically reducing false positive alarms and in turn supporting proactive decision making and prompting faster officer intervention during security and life safety events. It can accurately recognise incidents such as intrusion, loitering, and trespassing, all in real-time, and trigger notifications. In practice, this guides first responders to take the most appropriate action and reduces the chance of incidents being missed.
IDIS Instant Meta Filtering (IMF) now allows users to exploit the power of metadata to speed up incident investigations. Operators can do this not just through IDLA but also through the totally cost free IDIS Centre VMS via the deployment of new IDIS 6000 Series Edge VA (EVA) cameras. IDLA or EVA cameras record metadata even when an analytic rule is not applied.
Person Match tool
This allows operators to easily collate footage, with IDIS IMF scanning hours of recorded video from multiple streams, to identify relevant data. This makes it easy to search footage to track a person or vehicle, cutting through large volumes of video data to reveal the movements and last-known locations of persons or vehicles of interest.
For example, using the Person Match tool the operator simply highlights the video image of a suspected perpetrator and within seconds IMF provides thumbnails of the person it identifies as being the suspect. The operator can then simply click the thumbnails to view the relevant video clips.
Reduce investigation time
IDLA combined with IMF promises to deliver significant labour efficiencies and reduce investigations from days or hours to just minutes. For busy security departments, this means less time spent staring at screens and more time engaged with more important and rewarding duties.
IDIS will also be focusing its solutions on important vertical markets. For systems integrators there are now major opportunities to help retailers grow combined online/in-store customer experiences and operational efficiency.
DC-C4212RX 2MP micro dome camera
To serve this fast moving sector, IDIS will be showcasing its line-up of analytics appliances and specialty cameras which now includes new 12MP Panomorph and 5MP Compact Super Fisheyes, giving complete situational awareness of stores and logistics centres. In addition, the new, compact DC-C4212RX 2MP micro dome camera blends discretely with the aesthetics of high-end locations such as jewellery stores and designer boutiques.
IDIS will also demonstrate the new reporting capabilities within its popular retail plug-and-play, VA in the Box analytics appliance. These make it easy for store managers to compile and access business intelligence reports across branches, all through the convenience of a web browser.
IDIS Solution Suite
In the education sector, IDIS has a growing track record of systems installed at schools and colleges where it is helping to create safer, more positive learning environments. IDIS Solution Suite is proving particularly popular as a scalable, affordable VMS that works with a wide range of robust NVRs and cameras suitable for varied lighting conditions and locations all backed by the IDIS Ultimate Warranty.
These offer the advantage of ease-of-use for teachers and administrators, with essential privacy functions and affordable, wide area coverage. “This year at ISC West we’re really making it easy for systems integrators and customers to take advantage of advanced deep learning AI with some practical tools,” says Keith Drummond, Senior Sales Director for IDIS America.
Importance of cybersecurity
And he adds that IDIS will be reminding everyone about the continued importance of cybersecurity. “Protecting against network attacks through cameras and video infrastructure is no longer just a ‘nice to have’, it’s a ‘must have’. The threats to organisations are too great to ignore, and the consequences of failure are too damaging.”
IDIS has been at the forefront in protecting customers with multi-layered cyber-defences, securing data access, transmission, and recording, designing more robust protocols and issuing timely firmware updates.