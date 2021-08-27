An extended range of HD and UHD video cameras from IDIS gives systems integrators and their end-user customer's affordable alternatives for NDAA-compliant video.
The NDAA line-up now includes a range of 2MP, 5MP, and 8MP camera models, which are ideal for applications of any size from small to medium sites such as retail outlets, hotels, local government facilities, and offices through to enterprise users such as utilities, school, and university campuses, logistics, and large commercial buildings. Those sites needing ultra-high-definition (UHD) coverage will benefit especially from the 8MP models which deliver sharp image capture even in low light conditions.
Plug-and-play connection
The new lineup gives the benefits of IDIS’s signature DirectIP® plug-and-play connection to a choice of NVRs or servers and comes with IR, True WDR, IDIS Smart Failover, and alarm in/out, with options for two-way audio and vandal resistance. IDIS’s Korean-made cameras assure fast, seamless installation and low maintenance
IDIS’s Korean-made cameras also assure fast, seamless installation and low maintenance, extended warranties, and a choice of license-free IDIS Centre for up to 1024 devices or the modular and scalable IDIS Solution Suite, which combine to give users a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).
NDAA compliant technology
For the growing number of projects which now require compliance with section 889 of the 2019 National Defense Authorisation Act, IDIS offers a safe choice and an alternative project route.
The stringent requirements of the NDAA together with growing concerns about the manufacturing origin of video equipment are already starting to influence applications more widely, not just in the U.S. but in developed markets including Europe, the Middle East, Australasia, and parts of Asia.
As Korea’s largest in-country video manufacturer with a track record of installations globally – from mission-critical sites to small businesses – IDIS promises to provide one of the most proven, dependable tech migration routes.
IDIS video technology is a safe choice
IDIS gives the assurance of Korean design and manufacturing, multi-layered cyber security protection
“We are still seeing the problem of ghost-branding and hidden supply chains making it confusing for systems integrators who are trying to locate the best NDAA-compliant tech,” says James Min, Managing Director, IDIS Europe. “Leading manufacturers are still using OEM products or components from prohibited suppliers, and this is not always obvious.”
He added that IDIS gives the assurance of Korean design and manufacturing, industry-leading warranties, multi-layered cyber security protection, inherent failover, and respect for international licenses and regulations.
“This means that for many video projects such as those deployed at multi-national companies, and increasingly medium-sized companies with US connections or those with plans to expand into the U.S. market - IDIS video technology is now among the safest choices.”