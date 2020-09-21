IDIS, a global security company that designs, develops and manufactures surveillance solutions for a wide range of commercial and public sector markets, has announced that the company is proud to be participating in the Global Security Exchange Plus (GSX+) virtual exhibit.
Global Security Exchange Plus
While most of the industry trade shows have had to opt for online experiences, GSX+ promises to deliver the high caliber of expertise, influence, and resources synonymous with this flagship ASIS International event.
Attendees will want to check out the raft of new technologies that IDIS is launching at GSX+
It is positioned to transform control room and security operations with greater situational awareness, faster investigations, and an enhanced user experience.
IDIS video technology
IDIS’ newest video technology will support a safe return-to-workplace (RTW) set of strategies that, when combined, continue to deliver on the IDIS promise of a low Total Cost of Ownership.
Among the major IDIS technology and solutions on view at GSX+ include:
- Next generation IDIS Deep Learning Analytics with AI-assisted notifications for object, loitering and fall detection, as well as tools that leverage metadata to rapidly speed up investigations. This capability empowers security teams with enhanced situational awareness and operator efficiency, thereby enabling operators to initiate a faster and more appropriate response to life safety incidents, threats, and suspicious activity.
- New IDIS COVID-19 Solutions. This simple plug-and-play appliance supports safe return-to-workplace strategies across all industry sectors. It includes essential capabilities that facilitate social distancing, people counting, occupancy monitoring / crowd detection, mask detection and, very importantly, reporting compliance.
- The new IDIS Mobile features an improved user-friendly interface app with split screens and portrait modes that enables users to manage both IDIS VMS options (the free IDIS Centre VMS and IDIS Solution Suite) to improve real-time monitoring/verification of incidents and enable instant investigation across multiple facilities/sites on the move.
- IDIS all-in-one interface - Cloud Manager (ICM) enables users to view live and recorded video via a web browser with the added assurance of the highest levels of cyber security protection and without the need to install any additional software.
- The new 2MP micro dome camera with its non-bubble, anti-IR reflection structure will be demonstrated to show crisp nighttime image capture. And with a choice of pearly colour options, makes it the ideal choice for facilities with an eye to aesthetics, such as boutiques, jewelry stores, and other upscale venues.
IDIS end-to-end logistics
Presentations and demos will be led by IDIS America Regional Sales Directors, Jeff Montoya and Jason Burrows
Presentations and demos will be led by IDIS America Regional Sales Directors, Jeff Montoya and Jason Burrows. Among the topics and technologies they will be covering are IDIS award-winning and cost-effective end-to-end logistics, featuring the best-selling 12MP Super Fisheye camera, as well as the modular and scalable solution IDIS Solution Suite VMS.
They’ll also present a session that will help end-users understand and calculate the lifecycle and total cost of ownership of their video surveillance solutions.
Innovative surveillance technologies
“IDIS is extremely proud to be part of the 2020 GSX+ online-experience platform,” said Jeff Montoya, IDIS America Sales Director for the Eastern region.
He adds, “We look forward to meeting our booth visitors virtually and presenting our innovative surveillance technologies and solutions. We’re very pleased also to be introducing our most recent innovations to meet the security challenges of this COVID-19 era.”
To register for Global Security Exchange Plus (GSX+) virtual event and be a part of the online experience, interested individuals can log on to the official website.