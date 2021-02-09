IDIS features twice in the 2021 OSPA security awards, with shortlisting in two key categories: Outstanding Security Equipment Manufacturer and Outstanding In House M anager. Following a highly competitive selection round, the finalists have been praised by the organisers for making a significant impact at the highest level within the industry.
“The OSPAs are growing year on year and really have become the ultimate accolade for everyone working in security, whether a buyer or supplier,” says founder of the OSPAs, Professor Martin Gill, describing the 2021 awards as a bumper year. “With such stiff competition, I can honestly say that every finalist is a winner.”
High performance surveillance
IDIS’s shortlisting as manufacturer of the year recognises the company’s commitment to delivering affordable, end-to-end video solutions that give end-users and systems integrators everything they need for trouble-free, high performance surveillance. Judges noted that IDIS continues to innovate, developing advanced deep learning analytics, powerful mobile tools, and practical solutions to help customers face emerging challenges, including operating during pandemic conditions, and preparing for the future beyond.
And pioneering use of IDIS video tech is recognised in a second award category, with Tracey Edwards of Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust being shortlisted as manager of the year. Her work, and her use of IDIS video tech, has helped improve care outcomes for children and young people with complex mental health needs.
Improve clinical standards
IDIS has been partnering with several leading systems integrators to deliver these projects
An ambitious programme of video infrastructure upgrades across the Trust’s facilities, using end-to-end solutions from IDIS, began in 2018. The series of projects included both new builds and refurbishments. By ensuring that a complete, high-definition video record of events could be reliably stored and easily searchable, incident investigations were made easier, and that has helped to improve clinical standards.
IDIS has been partnering with several leading systems integrators to deliver these projects, companies including Galeco, ISD Tech, and Triple Star Fire & Security. The completed end-to-end solutions have included 12MP fisheye cameras, full HD IR domes, and failover-protected, cyber secure storage. As a result, comprehensive area recording has transformed surveillance - with no events missed and no blind-spots - without the cost of 24/7 live monitoring.
Best surveillance solutions
Tracey Edwards’ OSPA nomination comes hot on the heels of her being named as Security Manager of the Year in the Security & Fire Excellence Awards. Both accolades also recognise her voluntary contributions to the wider field of mental healthcare security, and her efforts to improve understanding of mental healthcare issues with various police forces.
Jamie Barnfield, Sales Director, IDIS Europe, welcomed the latest OSPAs recognition: “IDIS and our integration partners are working hard to deliver the most effective and best value surveillance solutions to our customers. And we are committed to the long-term success of all our projects and to providing the highest standards of ongoing support.”