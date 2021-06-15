IDIS is pleased to announce that its award-winning 12MP IR Super Fisheye camera is now NDAA compliant and available to systems integrators and end-users everywhere.
The 12MP IR Super Fisheye ranks as one of the most popular IDIS cameras, due largely to its many innovative and unmatched features, including silky-smooth Smart UX Controls, which enable smooth and intuitive panning, tracking, and zooming with ease and accuracy. These revolutionary controls allow operators to easily follow moving objects or suspects in real-time and dewarp any point of interest in six view modes directly from the camera, VMS, or via IDIS mobile apps on smartphones or tablets.
Essential on-board analytics include active tampering alert, trip-zone alert, and heat mapping tools. The Fisheye can also easily be utilised by IDIS Deep Learning Analytics, allowing users to benefit from a highly accurate object, loitering, and intrusion detection, as well as metadata and appearance searching. Fully cybersecure, this camera is equipped with multi-layered encryptions and proprietary-protocols and gives users the assurance of continuous seamless recording with IDIS Smart Failover.
The 12MP Fisheye with its exceptional Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) capability covers a wider area even in varying lighting conditions, maintaining image brightness, exposure, and contrast to provide forensic-level detail right to the periphery. As a result, the IDIS Super Fisheye is a popular choice for schools, retail, healthcare, and logistics centres where it is significantly reducing the number of fixed lens cameras required to cover a particular area, meaning less equipment costs, lower installation fees, and easier maintenance.
“Meeting NDDA compliance and global regulations and standards is a concern for systems integrators and end users worldwide,” says Andrew Myung, President, IDIS America. “We are now shipping an extensive Korean-made range of powerful cameras and recorders that are NDDA compliant, inherently cybersecure, and come with built-in failover. Together with a choice of video management software and our 98% accurate deep-learning powered analytics, we are giving customers the assurance and trust they need, while ensuring an industry-beating low total cost of ownership.”
The NDAA compliant 12MP Super Fisheye is setting the benchmark for full situational awareness, which is critically important to rapid incident response and forensic investigation purposes. In addition, the new IDIS NDAA line-up includes a growing choice of network cameras and recorders for applications of any size.