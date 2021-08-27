Download PDF version Contact company
Idesco Corp., a New York-based ID card solutions provider, recently announced the company has been helping healthcare facilities nationwide with its card printer, the XCR100 2.0 printer- that allows customers to personalise oversized ID cards on-demand.

Idesco has over 75 years of experience helping healthcare organisations find the right badging solution. As healthcare facilities continue to combat the spread of COVID-19, issuing oversized ID cards has helped identify personnel clearly while adding an extra layer of security.

Securing access with contactless encoding

Idesco’s unique XCR100 2.0 printer is the only dye-sublimation printer on the market that can personalise CR100 cards (3.88" x 2.63"). These cards are 42% larger than the standard credit card size. The printer can produce up to 180 full cards per hour in colour, and up to 1,400 cards per hour in monochrome.

An optional flipper is available to print dual-sided badges in one pass. Contactless encoding comes as an option to help healthcare facilities produce secure access badges on demand and the card printer features a 2-year warranty.

“Considering the rise in COVID-19 cases and high-risk scenarios that healthcare personnel is faced with daily, the need has risen for cards that integrate seamlessly with access control systems,” states Andrew Schonzeit, President at Idesco. “Idesco is here to help healthcare facilities maintain a safe environment for patients and staff alike with our oversized badge printers that identify personnel and visitors quickly and efficiently.”

