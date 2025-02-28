iDenfy, a global RegTech solutions provider, announced a new partnership with Highvibes, a pioneering 360° media company specialising in music distribution, publishing, and record label services.

By integrating iDenfy’s ID verification software, Highvibes aims to scale faster while creating a strong first impression from the initial account opening and verification step. iDenfy’s solution will now handle this process, saving time and costs for the music industry player.

Digital music industry

Highvibes operates in the music industry, offering tailored services such as music distribution, publishing, and Over-the-Top (OTT) media solutions.

The company is committed to empowering artists and labels to maximise their reach and earning opportunities through innovative tools and strategic marketing solutions. However, as the digital music industry continues to grow, the risks of fraud, identity misrepresentation, and copyright infringement also increase.

Need for robust identity verification solutions

According to a 2024 report by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI), total revenues in the music industry reached $28.6 billion, marking an increase of over 10% compared to the previous year. This growth trend is expected to continue as the industry adapts to evolving consumer behaviours and technological advancements.

However, challenges such as piracy, unauthorised use of copyrighted content, and digital fraud persist alongside the growth. These issues highlighted the critical need for robust identity verification solutions to safeguard artists, rights holders, and the music industry as a whole.

Key security challenges

According to Highvibes, iDenfy has a proven track record in delivering reliable and efficient identity verification solutions that not only enhance the security of the partner platform but also ensure a smooth onboarding experience for the users.

This partnership addresses key security challenges as well as helps to build trust and create a safer ecosystem for its users.

iDenfy’s identity verification solution

iDenfy’s identity verification solution will enable Highvibes to verify the identities of users during onboarding, ensuring that only legitimate artists, labels, and rights holders can access the platform.

The technology is renowned for its ability to verify over 3,000 types of identity documents from more than 200 countries and territories.

Partnering with iDenfy

“Our mission is to empower artists and labels by providing them with the tools they need to succeed in a competitive industry."

"Partnering with iDenfy allows us to focus on what we do best, helping artists grow while ensuring our platform remains secure and free from bad actors. iDenfy’s identity verification technology is a game-changer for us,” said Ogunade Gbolahan Mathias, CEO of Highvibes.

Advanced document verification

iDenfy’s software integrates biometric facial recognition, 3D liveness detection, and advanced document verification to prevent fraud and ensure compliance with global regulations.

As a result, this multi-layered approach effectively combats sophisticated fraud techniques, such as deepfakes and AI-generated images.

Commitment to innovation and security

“We’re thrilled to partner with Highvibes, a company that shares the commitment to innovation and security. The music industry is evolving rapidly, and with it comes new risks."

"Our identity verification solutions are designed to help businesses like Highvibes to stay ahead of these challenges and to ensure a secure and seamless experience,” said Domantas Ciulde, CEO of iDenfy.

iDenfy’s identity verification tools

For Highvibes, this partnership represents a significant step forward in its mission to revolutionise the music industry.

By leveraging iDenfy’s identity verification tools, the company can focus on its core priority: empowering artists and rights holders with seamless music distribution, publishing, and monetisation services.