As the pioneer in Augmented Identity, IDEMIA partners with SHODEN, a Japanese manufacturer of enterprise-grade systems and equipment, and Genetec Inc., a unified security solutions provider, to deploy 3D facial recognition access control in Japan.
This partnership will integrate IDEMIA’s VisionPass device and the patented Genetec Security Center into SHODEN’s security infrastructure offering, which will be installed as part of the access control system for a large Japanese utilities company.
Image processing algorithm
With the integrated solution, VisionPass will be installed at building entrances for contactless, split-second access control, while the Genetec Security Center enables centralised management via a single, unified interface. This security solution will also be showcased at SHODEN’s Solution Lab in Tokyo, where customers can test and experience the devices first-hand.
Launched in early 2020, the award-winning VisionPass features an advanced optical set that combines 2D, 3D and infrared cameras with a stereoscopic image processing algorithm to enable high-speed face matching for seamless, secure and fully contactless access.
According to 2020 DHS Biometric Technology Rally, IDEMIA’s facial recognition algorithms achieved the best accuracy (True Identification Rate), with and without a mask and displayed over 95% accuracy rate in identifying mask wearers – the highest in the market, which helps enterprises comply with sanitation standards while keeping workplaces secure.
Facial recognition terminal
VisionPass can also be deployed in various locations and remains effective in all light conditions. It is also highly resistant to spoofing attempts with its 100% success at the iBeta PAD anti-spoofing evaluation, the best market result for a facial recognition terminal.
More Japanese companies are integrating touchless technology in their access control systems
Heightened hygiene awareness in recent times has resulted in high demand for contactless access control services and technology in buildings, especially in Japan, which has a reputation for good public hygiene standards. More Japanese companies are integrating touchless technology in their access control systems, and facial recognition devices, in particular, are increasingly being deployed in airports, stadiums, and other public facilities.
Secure access control
"At IDEMIA, we are committed to leveraging technology to solve today’s needs. We believe that contactless biometrics will be the way forward due to its convenience and health safety. Solutions like VisionPass will be fundamental to support the fast, seamless, and secure access control."
"SHODEN and Genetec’s expertise in developing security-orientated solutions for enterprises will ultimately magnify the security provided by VisionPass, creating a seamless access control system that ensures Japanese companies provide a safe and hygienic environment for their employees," said Nezu Nobuyoshi, Vice President of Japan Sales at IDEMIA.
"SHODEN’s mission is to enhance the business continuity of our prospects by maximising reliability and minimising operational downtime, particularly in the face of crisis. Contactless biometrics such as 3D facial recognition have immense potential to become the new access control standard, and IDEMIA’s established track record and expertise in the field made them an excellent partner as we provide robust security solutions that are relevant to the current times," said Takuya Kato, Section Chief of DATA & TELECOM SYSTEMS ENGINEERING DIVISION of SHODEN.
Contactless payment services
"Our patented Genetec Security Center is equipped with advanced centralised management systems that can unify all video surveillance, access control, and other analytics. We are excited to integrate these technologies with our reputable partners, IDEMIA and SHODEN, as together our expertise and innovations can pave the way to create modern security solutions that solve the needs of today’s users," said Takeshi Murokawa, Country Manager, Japan of GENETEC.
In 2021, IDEMIA launched its first contactless card in Japan, which is embedded with the JIS2 standard to deliver enhanced security and contactless payment services to end-users of financial institutions. The previous year, IDEMIA has deployed its touchless fingerprint access control solutions in the country with the deployment of the MorphoWave™ Compact reader for Digital Garage, an Internet group based in Tokyo.