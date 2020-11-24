The 100 Mount Street premium-grade office tower completed in May 2019, is the tallest (152m) building in North Sydney. With an innovative cross-braced exoskeleton structure and a soaring glass curtain wall, the tower celebrates Sydney‘s history of excellence in architecture and structural engineering.
The 35-story office tower offers panoramic views of Sydney Harbour, Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge, and is occupied by some of Sydney’s best-known companies. The site also benefits from its proximity to key transport infrastructures with a train station, bus stops, ferry wharf and taxi stand all within walking distance.
This high traffic location required a convenient and secure way to ensure controlled access for the 2,000 people entering the building everyday, while maintaining the aesthetics of the 8 metres-high ceiling lobby.
Efficient control access to the building
In order to efficiently control access to the building, the security contractor supplied top quality COMINFO EasyGate SPT entrance control gates equipped with IDEMIA’s MorphoWave™ Compact high-end biometric contactless devices.
COMINFO is an experienced manufacturer of turnstiles and speed gates. EasyGate SPT models were installed, equipped with the latest MDD motor technology (Magnetic Direct Drive: no gearbox, no oil, no brush) and advanced infrared optical sensors which ensure safe passage and detect tailgating and cross-over, to ensure that only authorised people can pass through the gates.
MorphoWave Compact™ is the flagship biometric device for physical access control from IDEMIA, the front-runner in Augmented Identity. The terminal performs a 3D scan and verification of 4 fingerprints in less than 1-second, in a quick and easy touchless wave gesture.
Aesthetic integration
The features of the product are particularly well-suited for high traffic locations with the capability to authenticate up to 50 people per minute thanks to advanced algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence.
COMINFO carried out an aesthetical integration of MorphoWave™ Compact into EasyGate SPT, resulting in a powerful solution that brings the latest physical access control system using only a simple wave of a hand. The project was deployed by Centaman, COMINFO’s partner for Australia/New Zealand.
First to implement biometric technology
Dexus and Dexus Wholesale Property Fund who owned the building were the first to implement this biometric technology in office buildings and have now more than 2,000 people registered with their biometrics, removing the need for physical access cards or touching anything when entering or leaving the secured premises.
The installation is highly acclaimed by employees who appreciate the frictionless and hygienic use of MorphoWave™ Compact and EasyGate SPT.