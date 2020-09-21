Václav Havel Airport Prague (PRG), with its prime location in the Centre of Europe, is the largest and most important international airport in the Czech Republic. Prague Airport handled 17.8 million passengers in 2019 and received the Airport Service Quality Award 2019 awarded by ACI1 for the second time in a row. At Prague Airport, there are different types of areas restricted to authorised personnel.
These are governed by an access control system fitted with approximately 1,000 readers and over 1,500 secured points (doors, locks, etc.). Mifare Desfire cards are predominantly in use for the time being. Among these, Security Restricted Areas (SRAs) are the highest security areas, with 60 access points of high importance.
Contactless biometric technology
Due to the critical nature of those areas, Prague Airport needed a very high level of security, and decided to implement a biometric solution, as the card itself (including with the use of a PIN code), would not be deemed as secure enough. The biometric system had to be able to cope with over 20,000 individuals, with the capability to increase to up to 30,000 users in the future.
Prague Airport decided to keep the existing access cards but to add a biometric verification level for the SRAs. This means that the biometric solution would have to be used in combination with the existing cards through a two-step process. In order to avoid any physical contact with the devices, for user convenience as well as for hygienic considerations, it was decided to deploy a contactless biometric technology.
Access control system
The readers were installed at existing control points and are fully integrated into the airport access control system
Prague Airport tested two technologies capable of connecting to its access control system, among which IDEMIA’s MorphoWave Compact contactless fingerprint terminal. After a thorough testing period, the choice was to go for IDEMIA’s technology for a number of reasons including: great user experience with an easy and quick hand gesture, as well as a strict GDPR compliance with users’ biometric information stored only in their cards.
Prague Airport deployed more than 60 MorphoWave Compact in its SRAs. The readers were installed at existing control points and are fully integrated into the airport access control system. More than 20,000 users now have their biometric data in their access cards and the system is fully operational.
Embedded card reader
IDEMIA’s seamless biometric technology helps address health and safety issues. Employees appreciate the user experience provided by the solution deployed: it is easy to tap the access card onto the embedded card reader situated at the top of the reader and then to just wave the hand in a quick simple movement to get 4 fingerprint verified in less than 1 second, without the need to touch any part of the device.
Airports is a key vertical among the many different ones served by IDEMIA. The biometric devices are used by 35+ of them throughout the world for staff access control, as here in Prague. The company’s biometric solutions are also used for border control and passenger flow facilitation, in more than 30 different airports.