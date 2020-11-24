Download PDF version
IDEMIA, the globally renowned company in Augmented Identity, moved to its new headquarters in September 2018, in an 11-floor building located in La Défense business district, in Paris, France. The building brings together 1,300 employees out of total worldwide staff strength of close to 15,000 people.

Biometric access control

Due to the sensitive nature of its activities in this building, and given its position on the biometrics market, IDEMIA decided to deploy biometric access control throughout the entire building, a first in this business district and a fantastic opportunity to showcase IDEMIA’s flagship products in real life.

Most employees get to the office via nearby metro and tram stations, and therefore, arrive within the same 30-minute window. This creates the need for a high throughput access control solution, for entrance and exit peak-times. Access to the six elevators serving the eleven floors is given after a first control at speed gates in the lobby area.

MorphoWave Compact devices deployed

IDEMIA opted for MorphoWave Compact associated to Digicon’s dFlow speedgates

IDEMIA opted for MorphoWave Compact associated to Digicon’s dFlow speedgates. MorphoWave Compact devices were mounted on a special stylish stainless steel pedestal. Four dFlow lanes were installed, with readers for entry and exit.

MorphoWave Compact is IDEMIA’s flagship biometric device for physical access control. It performs a 3D scan and verification of four fingerprints in less than one second, in a quick and easy touchless ‘wave’ gesture within the reader.

dFlow speedgates

These features make the product particularly well-suited for such high-traffic locations, with the capability to authenticate up to 50 people per minute, thanks to advanced algorithms based on Artificial Intelligence.

With dFlow speedgates, Digicon introduces a new vision for access control gates, one with continuous flows and normally open doors. dFlow enables free flow, ushering new levels of comfort and security.

Frictionless biometric solution

The installation is highly acclaimed by employees who appreciate the frictionless use of MorphoWave Compact and its natural ‘wave’ hand gesture, as well as Digicon’s ‘always open’ dFlow concept, that enables them to get to the elevators in only a few seconds.

Of course, IDEMIA was well-placed for this biometric employee access control deployment, being the provider of MorphoWave Compact. The employees were immediately convinced by the frictionless and hygienic experience it offered them. The team in charge of the security of the building found the MorphoWave Compact and dFlow combination more secure and less intrusive than other access control systems.

Most importantly, what is true for a company like IDEMIA will also be true for any company in need of a high level of security delivered in a frictionless and convenient way, especially in high-traffic locations like in an HQ lobby.

