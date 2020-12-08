Genetec Inc., a globally renowned technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, has announced that Reiknistofa bankanna (RB), an IT service provider for Icelandic financial institutions, has recently overhauled its security infrastructure with Genetec Security Centre.
Managing cameras
With the help of its system integrator, Hafnes Ehf, Reiknistofa bankanna is now using Genetec to manage its cameras, access control and video analytics, through one unified interface.
Reiknistofa bankanna (RB) is a provider of mission-critical IT systems for Icelandic financial institutions, responsible for the country’s central clearance and settlement system, and a number of multi-tenant core banking solutions.
Enhanced data and staff security
As the backbone of Icelandic Financial Services, Reiknistofa bankanna places a very high importance on security and not only data security, but also to protect employees and visiting clients. While its server rooms and offices are protected via disparate video and access control systems, the technology was old and maintenance was becoming both, a financial and an operational burden.
RB operates its solutions, across multiple data centres, in a shared, multi-bank environment. This requires a modern and reliable system that brings video and access control into a single solution, making it easy for operators to understand what is happening, when, where, and what action to take next.
Genetec Security Centre
Genetec Security Centre was the optimal choice as it simplified daily security operations
As an open unified platform, Genetec Security Centre was the optimal choice as it simplified daily security operations, allowed for further integration with other tools, such as RB’s heating and cooling systems, and delivered business-wide value.
“From day one, we wanted a unified system which could help our teams understand the situation quickly, alerting them if anything required their attention,” said Geir Saemundsson, Data Centre Manager at Reiknistofa bankanna, adding “The Genetec solution does just this and is allowing us to built-in customised alerts so we gain business intelligence, providing us with better ROI.”
Improved security management
“Physical security teams are demanding simplicity and greater functionality,” said Anthonie van der Ploeg, Director of Sales for Benelux & Nordics at Genetec, Inc., adding “Unification can offer them both by bringing together all security system components seamlessly in a single software platform in a way that can vastly improve security management.”
Anthonie van der Ploeg adds, “We are delighted that Iceland’s Reiknistofa bankanna has experienced the deep business insights Genetec Security Centre is capable of delivering, and we look forward to supporting them as they evolve and grow their operations.”
Deep integration and analytics
Geir Saemundsson concludes, “The time savings delivered by Genetec have been immense. It’s been a worthwhile investment, especially as it can evolve with us, and allows us to move at our chosen speed. Considering its ease of use, deep integration and leading analytics, we look forward to continuing the partnership over the coming years.”