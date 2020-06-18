Hornetsecurity, the German company which is Europe’s renowned email cloud security provider, is expanding its presence in the UK through a strategic partnership with cyber security distributor Brigantia. The new partnership - which follows Hornetsecurity’s acquisition of the Poole-based email security provider Everycloud in January - will give it access to Brigantia’s network of resellers throughout the UK and Ireland and support its plans to become the UK market leader within 12 months.
Advanced threat protection
Brigantia, which has offices in London and Yorkshire, will now work with Hornetsecurity to establish its channel distribution strategy in the UK, following its success in other markets including Spain and Germany. Hornetsecurity is one of Germany’s fastest growing tech firms with a presence in 11 countries.
Hornetsecurity’s product is unique in covering all the key areas of email security, including spam and virus filters, legally compliant archiving and encryption and including best in class technologies. It offers advanced threat protection for users of Microsoft 365 as well as other email systems.
Cloud security services
Our goal is to become the leading cloud security vendor for managed service providers in the UK market"
Daniel Blank, COO of Hornetsecurity, said the company had chosen Brigantia due to its expertise and quality standards: "We see great potential for our innovative cloud security services in the UK and are really excited about our new partnership with Brigantia, whose large reseller network will allow us to extend our footprint and partner base."
"I am sure that this collaboration will lead to high levels of customer satisfaction and we are committed to continuously expanding our already large UK team to ensure we provide the best possible service. Our goal is to become the leading cloud security vendor for managed service providers in the UK market within one year.”
Offering advanced protection
Martin Wright, Managing Director of Brigantia, added: “Brigantia are very pleased to have agreed a long-term distribution agreement with Hornetsecurity. With more companies moving to the Microsoft 365 cloud, and more staff working from home, the number of email attacks has risen sharply."
"Hornetsecurity’s next-generation solution is the most sophisticated of its type we have seen, offering advanced protection against threats like CEO fraud and ransomware, and a whole range of features to help them comply with GDPR and other standards.”