Honeywell has announced that the company is launching the Pro-Watch 5.5, the latest iteration of its Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite.
Honeywell Pro-Watch Intelligent Command
Pro-Watch 5.5 upgrade enables operators to respond rapidly and effectively to alarms or incidents
Honeywell Pro-Watch Intelligent Command, a user interface that allows organisations to construct a security system with total situational awareness, via the seamless integration of video and access control solutions, can now be upgraded to Pro-Watch 5.5.
The Pro-Watch 5.5 upgrade enables operators to respond rapidly and effectively to alarms or incidents, by providing actionable intelligence, including a unified alarm view with maps and associated video, which includes the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to be followed, thereby enhancing compliance with advanced reporting, and reducing security risks.
Key benefits and features of the Pro-Watch 5.5 include allowing users to:
- Improve situational awareness: It provides a unified view of alarms and maps, incident workflows, and a space/area builder, in order to create logical zones and group-based, multi-site views.
- Upgrade integration with cyber security and data privacy: It integrates a new PW7K controller, enhances cyber security with Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) and improves data privacy with selective masking.
- Enhance compliance: It enhances compliance with advanced reporting and reduces security risks, through an SOP process, and end-to-end TLS 1.2 encryption, and guided alarm/incident response.
- Increase productivity and system uptime: It improves operator efficiency with intuitive controls for effective incident management and simplifies maintenance with remote bulk camera firmware upgrade, and camera password changes capabilities, which includes specific non-Honeywell cameras.
Pro-Watch Video Management System (VMS) R700
Honeywell is also launching the Pro-Watch Video Management System (VMS) R700, the latest iteration of its feature-rich and user-friendly video management software platform. Pro-Watch VMS R700 controls video subsystems, to collect, manage and present video, in a clear and concise manner.
Honeywell’s Pro-Watch VMS R700 also intelligently determines the capabilities of each subsystem, across various sites, allowing video management of digital video devices, through a unified configuration and viewer.
Key benefits and features of Pro-Watch VMS R700 include allowing users to:
- Enhance productivity: It allows users to access video footage and respond to alarms, via mobile app – anytime, anywhere.
- New video core features: It reduces solution cost with advanced GPU video rendering, salvo sequences, 64-bits optimised recording engine and optimised server deployments.
- Provide emerging technology support: It works with H.265 smart video compression codec, multi-imager and fish-eye cameras.
- Improve situational awareness: It provides multiple camera views in web clients, new integrations with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics systems, and geographic information system (GIS) online maps.
- Integrate with Honeywell Series 70 AI cameras: It integrates natively with current and future Honeywell cameras for edge analytics and annotations, for licence plate recognition, intelligent video analytics and object classifications video analytics.
Honeywell Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite
Pro-Watch Video Management System (VMS) R700 is part of the Honeywell Pro-Watch Integrated Security Suite, a software platform, which is specially designed for enterprise and critical infrastructure markets, to help protect people and property, optimise productivity and ensure compliance with industry regulations, all while helping to reduce operational costs.
To enhance situational awareness, Honeywell’s Pro-Watch VMS R700 easily integrates with Honeywell Pro-Watch Intelligent Command, a web-based user interface that provides organisations the ability to construct a security system with total situational awareness, in order to better protect people, property and assets.