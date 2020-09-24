Honeywell is launching a new 60 Series line of 5MP IP cameras that offer greater detail than traditional camera and recorder solutions; and are well suited for users who want fast notification and verification of potential threats and responses. The 5MP video delivers a clearer picture and can be zoomed in from greater distances, allowing for fewer cameras to cover a larger area of view.
The Honeywell 60 Series IP cameras are designed for use as part of video systems which comply with the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act 2019 (NDAA), Section 889. NDAA Section 889 prohibits the U.S. government from procuring video and telecommunication equipment from certain companies and their subsidiaries. The 60 Series cameras easily integrate with the Honeywell MAXPRO VMS/NVR range and ADPRO iFT/iFT-E IP NVRs which also do not contain components from any of the companies highlighted in NDAA Section 889.
Key benefits and features
- Meets stringent requirements with cybersecurity protection - The 60 Series cameras undergo strict quality testing and regulatory compliance and are compliant with security product test and certification. The 60 Series cameras feature TLS1.2 (HTTPS) encrypted streaming, adhere to the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and include a built-in NIST FIPS encryption chipset. Together, these elements help meet the increasingly stringent requirements being set by IT Departments to shield businesses against unauthorised access and unsanctioned distribution of data and video. It features secured onboard storage with local encryption on micro SDCard.
- Delivers high quality images day or night - Features built-in six video analytics that integrates with MAXPRO NVRs/VMS and OpenVA to support third party applications. It offers improved images using lenses with Precise-Iris (P-Iris) and clear night images with Smart IR LEDs. It features telephoto zoom options for clearer human face images. The 60 Series provides excellent picture clarity at minimal bandwidth while offering maximum protection against dust and water.
- Reduces cost of ownership - Saves up to 50% of storage space with H.265 HEVC Smart codec and WiFi setup capabilities allow for setup via a mobile phone. Its saves on installation with the unified tool that optimises device discovery time and minimises IP configuration time using Automatic Private Internet Protocol Addressing (APIPA) protocol. The 60 Series cameras offer exceptional picture clarity, flexible system integration, secure data transmission and easy installation.
The 60 Series IP cameras include 5MP indoor and outdoor dome, bullet and outdoor speed dome and a 2MP outdoor speed dome. The 60 Series is part of the Honeywell connected security portfolio which can provide customers a complete solution with video, access control, intrusion and integrated security products.