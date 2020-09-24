Honeywell is adding to its video series line with the launch of the 30 Series Embedded Network Video Recorders (eNVR), the latest affordable and fully featured NVRs that offer 4K HD (UHD) video resolution. The Honeywell 30 Series eNVRs are designed for use as part of video systems which comply with the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act 2019 (NDAA), Section 889. They are also PCI-DSS compliant and include enhanced cybersecurity with a built-in FIPS chip set.
Users will also benefit from encrypted streaming between 30/60 Series cameras to 30 Series NVR and all the way to Honeywell Video Management Viewer (HVMV) and mobile apps. The 30 Series eNVR gives users the option to choose between 8 or 16 channels NVRs, with multiple hard drive options and up to 20 TB of internal storage.
Key benefits and features
- Easy to use - Features plug and play installation with the Honeywell 30 and 60 Series cameras to make set up fast and easy to help reduce storage, installation, and configuration costs.
- Create safety & security efficiency - Integrates the 30 Series IP camera motion, intrusion and advanced people detection analytics for improved effectiveness while using 265 HEVC Smart codec to reduce storage space.
- Superior user experience - Includes simple remote configuration through HVMV, with a Global P2P Service with reliable connection anytime, anywhere through mobile access for both Apple® and Android™ devices.
- With a user-friendly interface, HVMV can be deployed for device management and configuration, video live view and playback, smart search, event management, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) control, Fisheye camera de-warping and E-map.
- HVMV also features multiple monitor support, multiple display layouts, customised views and tours and global P2P remote connection for efficient monitoring and operation. HVMV can support up to 2,048 cameras and multiple NVRs which is ideal for small to medium or multi-site video systems.
- With HTTPS & TLS 1.2 encrypted streaming and communication between the 30 and 60 Series cameras, the 30 Series eNVR and HVMV, customers will benefit from an end-to-end encrypted and secure video surveillance solution.