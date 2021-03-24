SATO, a global front-runner in the development of auto-ID and labelling solutions, has partnered with global data storage systems provider Hitachi Vantara to deliver best-in-class equipment, configuration, installation and support at its state-of-the-art European Distribution Center (‘EDC’) in Zaltbommel, The Netherlands.

The EDC, which was unveiled in 2013 as the first building of its kind to limit the use of natural resources, is used by more than 100 Hitachi Vantara employees and provides 24/7 IT support to its EMEA customers. To continue providing excellent support, the company required a flexible, reliable and centralised auto-ID solution that could integrate with its current ERP system.

SATO printers for a user-friendly experience

“From the first moment we sat down with SATO, there was an immediate click and trust was established,” said Robin Stappershoef, IT Service Manager at Hitachi Vantara. “Within a short time, SATO had offered several demo printers that we could extensively test on the shop floor. Barcode terminals were configured onsite by the SATO team, so that they were compatible with our IT system, and support was available when needed with swift action taken.”

Prior to meeting with SATO, Hitachi Vantara were using outdated and complex hardware to run its label printing operations. With year-on-year expansion expected, the Hitachi Ltd wholly-owned subsidiary chose the SATO CLNX label printer to deliver a faster and more user-friendly experience for existing and new employees.

Flexible service provider

SATO thinks alongside and supports Hitachi Vantara in all the countries they operate Stappershoef added: “Within our organisation, we use many different labels. Linear barcodes, QR codes and micro 2D barcodes all present challenges in printing and scanning. Both the CL4NX and CL6NX are our preferred printers and we are very satisfied with their performance. For instance, we now have faster label roll changeover, can easily replace any wear and tear on parts such as the print head and pressure rollers, and features superb integration with our Oracle ERP system.”

“With SATO, we really feel like we have a partner who thinks alongside us. As a flexible service provider, it’s important for us to partner with suppliers who can support Hitachi Vantara in all the countries in which we operate. As such, we know we have found the right partner in SATO.”

Successful partnership

The successful partnership with SATO has enabled Hitachi Vantara to deliver worldwide uniformity to its customers. The company hopes to roll out the CLNX equipment in all branches worldwide following the installation at the EDC in Zaltbommel.

Valentijn Gerritse, Account Manager at SATO, commented: “We are excited to partner with Hitachi Vantara and support its EMEA team with our next-generation auto-ID solutions. Our CLNX printers are very reliable and some parts, like printhead and platen roller, can be easily replaced by our customers without any tools. The CL4NX and CL6NX is an excellent choice for Hitachi, improving its labelling productivity capabilities and reducing long-term costs.”