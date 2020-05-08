A thermal imaging camera is an effective screening device for detecting individuals with elevated skin temperature.
This type of monitoring can provide a rapid screening approach at high-traffic areas, like airports, hospitals, office buildings, and other areas where people congregate, to help identify those whose body temperature is elevated.
Non-contact screening of EST
Using a non-contact screening solution is one of the current measures to discover quickly individuals with elevated skin temperature (EST).
The detection method is designed to help initial screening of EST, with use of medical equipment to further verify symptoms, while reducing manual testing time and the safety risk to those involved in detection.
Temperature Screening Solution
Hikvision’s Temperature Screening Solution, with various product types and wide range of applications, is designed for the detection of skin-surface temperatures to achieve rapid and safe initial screening in public areas. Its flexibility means it can be used in a multitude of scenarios.
Meanwhile, efficiency and cost is important for users. The question here is - What is the best solution for their needs?
Temperature screening with fast deployment
For high-traffic scenarios, such as urban traffic (train station, bus station, subway, airport, etc.), buildings (such as schools, enterprise parks, office buildings, shopping malls, etc.), a temporary temperature screening scheme can be used.
Fast deployment is achieved separately with various devices, such as thermographic cameras, thermographic hand cameras, metal detector doors, etc. This temperature screening with fast deployment is economical and practical, and the deployment process and subsequent disassembly are easy and convenient.
The temperature measurement accuracy is guaranteed to be within ± 0.5 ° C or ± 0.3 ° C (with a Blackbody calibrator) to meet the needs of initial screening.
Temperature screening with access control
In enterprises, schools, factories, communities and other internal areas where people are moving through, the MinMoe wall-mounting touch-free temperature screening terminal (DS-K1T671TM-3XF) can be used.
The touch-free nature of the terminal makes access easier and safer, suitable for long-term temperature screening with access control for any building with a high footfall of people.
Temperature screening on patrol solution
The temperature measurement on patrol solution can also be called a manual inspection program on the move. It can be quickly put into use at fixed entrances and exits for emergencies, for example at external events or building sites, or checkpoints.
It can also be used for flexible inspection in high-speed exits, cabins, and engine rooms. Not only that, additionally, Hikvision thermographic bullet cameras support simultaneous temperature screening of multiple people, which can greatly improve the detection efficiency in busy scenarios.
DeepinMind NVR and thermographic cameras
Additionally, for some countries or regions that require people to wear masks, Hikvision also provides a solution that includes a DeepinMind NVR as well as the thermographic cameras. This delivers a special interface that can visually display temperature and mask status.
Hikvision thermal temperature screening products have already been used in airports, ports, office buildings, and other places where many people congregate all over the world.
They are providing fast and effective screening as an important part of the fight to maintain public safety and to help public health management.