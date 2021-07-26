Retail mall Barka Grand Centre in Oman in the Middle East is maximising security for customers’ cars and optimising the visitor experience with Hikvision smart video solutions. As well as providing traditional security monitoring capabilities, the Hikvision solution makes it fast and easy to find available spaces, and helps customers locate their cars in the large parking lot.
The system also displays the fastest walking route to customers’ cars, helping them minimise their exposure to Oman’s high daytime temperatures. For retailers, managing and securing the parking lots is critical for protecting visitors’ property. However, monitoring and securing parking areas 24/7 can be a major challenge – especially for large retail destinations with expansive parking areas, and thousands of individual parking spaces.
High-resolution cameras
These were some of the challenges facing Barka Grand Centre, which covers an area of 40,000 square meters. Humanshu Mahopatra, Managing Director, Barka Grand Centre, says, “To provide the best services, we need to protect customers’ cars, but it doesn’t end there. We also need to ensure they can find available parking spaces quickly, and return to their cars quickly and easily when they finish shopping.”
To help Barka Grand Centre maximise parking security, the mall has deployed a smart parking solutionTo help Barka Grand Centre maximise parking security and optimise customer experiences, the mall has deployed a smart parking solution from Hikvision. This incorporates high-resolution cameras that detect suspicious activity and potential security breaches across the entire parking lot, minimising the risk of vehicle theft and protecting customers’ cars at all times.
Parking guidance terminals
In addition to security monitoring, Hikvision cameras detect where parking spaces are available and send the information to displays located at main parking lot intersections. “The Hikvision solution allows mall visitors to quickly see where there is space to park and where accessible spaces and VIP spaces are available,” says Mr. Mahopatra. “This saves them time and improves their satisfaction when visiting us.”
To find their car, or to calculate the quickest route to their car, customers can enter the first digits of their licence plate on kiosk touchscreens. The Hikvision solution then locates their vehicle and calculates the shortest route back to it, reducing the time they spend walking in the hot sun. The smart Hikvision cameras, which cover from 2 to 6 parking spaces each, are connected to parking guidance terminals.
Smart vehicle location
All data is backed up locally and stored offline to ensure optimal system reliability
These provide power and network access for up to 32 cameras, along with edge storage for video footage and images for review by the security team. All data is backed up locally and stored offline to ensure optimal system reliability. The Hikvision solution provides a range of business benefits for the Barka Grand Centre mall, above and beyond parking security.
“As well as protecting customers’ cars, the Hikvision solution helps us to optimise our customers’ shopping experiences, which is a major factor in achieving repeat business and growing our business sustainably,” says Mr. Mahopatra. “Customer convenience is a major feature, from the ability to find a parking space quickly and easily, to smart vehicle location to ensure customers never lose their cars in our large parking area,” says Mr. Mahopatra.
High daytime temperatures
The ability to minimise customers’ exposure to Oman’s high daytime temperatures is also a major benefit of the Hikvision solution. “We can now help customers plot the fastest route back to their car, minimising the time they spend walking in the hot sun,” says Mr. Mahopatra. The solution is helping to cement the mall’s reputation for excellent customer care and supporting the location’s ambitious expansion plans.
“The popularity of our mall is a combination of the top-flight retail brands we offer and the high quality of our facilities and services,” says Mr. Mahopatra. “The Hikvision solution is also driving our success by improving our customer experiences in a real and significant way.”