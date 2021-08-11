Security breaches are not governed by the seasons, by the weather, and certainly not by the time of day. They can occur at any time, and often under the cover of darkness when traditional, black-and-white security cameras with infrared lighting are unable to capture events clearly enough to collect clear evidence or respond effectively.
Hikvision has expanded its full-colour camera range with ColorVu technology. This offers a much better visual experience than traditional cameras, providing accurately rendered colour images with balanced brightness at all times of the day or night.
The camera range with ColorVu technology includes 4k cameras for UHD experience and varifocal cameras for unparalleled clarity. These innovations allow organisations and local authorities to monitor outdoor or indoor spaces, identify breaches as soon as they occur, and react in real-time to protect staff, employees, and members of the public.
Boosting security with leading-edge technology
Cameras with ColorVu technology can capture high-definition, full-colour images in low light conditions because of two key technology breakthroughs: advanced F1.0 large apertures, and high-performance imaging sensors. The cameras also use a new 3D dynamic noise reduction (DNR) algorithm to increase clarity at long range, and a soft and warm supplemental light guarantees colourful images even in zero-light environments.
ColorVu satisfies different needs of customers, from high-performance products to budget-friendly choices
The expanded camera range with ColorVu satisfies different needs of customers, from high-performance products to budget-friendly choices, as well as smart solutions. For example, the range now includes a 4K camera that offers ultra-high-definition colour imaging during the day and at night. With better image quality and richer details, 4K cameras with ColorVu can be applied in wider scenarios such as stadiums, airports, harbours, and parking lots, where clear and high-resolution images are necessary.
The cameras with ColorVu can also integrate Hikvision AcuSense technology to distinguish between people, vehicles, and other moving targets such as rain, leaves, and animals. Alarms are only triggered when preset intrusion types are detected, allowing security teams to take action.
4 key applications for the cameras with ColorVu
The ability to capture clear, full-colour images 24x7 is useful for a wide range of indoor and outdoor scenarios. Examples include:
- Security for outdoor spaces – especially streets and parks
Lighting on streets and in parks is rarely uniform, and dark areas can increase the risk of crime and make people feel unsafe. Cameras with ColorVu technology enable local authorities to record high-resolution, full colour video footage even in low-light conditions, which helps to increase security and enables much faster responses to incidents.
- Improved perimeter protection for retail and logistics parks
With ColorVu technology, security teams can monitor the perimeter 24x7 and react quickly to any breaches
Perimeter protection is always a challenge for large retail and logistics parks. With ColorVu technology, security teams can monitor the perimeter 24x7 and react quickly to any breaches before assets or people are put at risk.
Cameras with ColorVu can also be combined with other smart video technologies from Hikvision – including AcuSense vehicle and license-plate recognition – to trigger automated alerts for suspected security breaches.
- Asset protection for small businesses
Small businesses around the world need to protect their assets, including vehicles left in driveways or on the street. Because cameras with ColorVu technology can capture high-resolution, full-colour images 24x7, security breaches can be recorded, and evidence passed on to the authorities increasing the chance that assets can be recovered and that perpetrators will be brought to justice.
- Increased security at building entrances
High-resolution, full colour images can greatly enhance security at building entrances, which are sometimes unlit, or dimly lit. Even though cameras with ColorVu can record footage in extremely low light conditions, teams often choose to turn on the cameras’ supplementary light as an additional deterrent to a break in or another security incident.
These examples are the tip of the iceberg in terms of how and where cameras with ColorVu technology can be deployed to boost security and protect people and assets. For more information about the ColorVu technology, visit Hikvision’s website.