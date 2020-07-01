Alarm systems have been available for decades, but many solutions offer little functionality beyond a sensor triggering an alert in the event of a break in. To take alarms to the next level, Hikvision is bringing a number of new and innovative technologies to market, allowing customers to meet their home and business security requirements more fully and to help expand the alarm business.

No one can stay alert for a potential home or business security breach every hour of every day. That’s why alarm solutions are critically important for customers in terms of identifying and reacting to any incident in the fastest and most effective way possible.

Enhancing residential and corporate security

Hikvision offers a broad range of alarm solutions and technologies for different customer requirements

But not all situations require the same kind of alarm system, which is why Hikvision offers a broad range of alarm solutions and technologies for different customer requirements. In some cases, for example, a customer needs to be aware when the perimeter of a site or location is breached.

In other situations, they may need to monitor entrances or site perimeters, to track multiple intruders at the same time, or to speed up responses in the event of attacks in buildings or in public spaces.

Hikvision innovative alarm solutions

To address this broad range of end-customer requirements, Hikvision has created a broad portfolio of innovative alarm solutions that are sophisticated, automated, and always fit for purpose. These allow one to:

Meet customers’ home security requirements with Hikvision Intrusion Alarm

A break-in at a customer’s home can cause major upset, as well as material and financial losses. With Hikvision Intrusion Alarm solutions, they can get peace of mind that their home is properly protected at all times.

Hikvision Intrusion Alarm solutions

To maximise home security, the intrusion alarm solutions combine a wide range of integrated detectors

To maximise home security, the intrusion alarm solutions combine a wide range of integrated detectors, including door and window-contact detectors, break-glass detectors, vibration detectors, smoke, and temperature detectors.

Customers can also stream video from their security cameras direct to their mobile phones with Hikvision’s pioneering Intruder Verification as a Service (IVaaS) technology, which seamlessly unites video with cutting-edge intrusion detection capabilities in a single platform.

Wireless alarm control panels

The Hikvision Intrusion Alarm solution includes wireless alarm control panels and peripherals that make it fast and easy to deploy in home environments. Wired products are also available for small commercial applications.

For residential applications, end users can connect into the alarm control panel, receive alerts, and watch streamed video from CCTV cameras on their handheld device. They can also configure their home security system remotely and view alarm reports.

Detect and track multiple intruders concurrently over large distances with Hikvision Security Radar

Customers with large sites to secure may need to track multiple intruders concurrently. They can get this capability with Hikvision Security Radar, which offers a detecting distance of up to 120 metres and a 120° detecting angle. That means customers can cover sites of 15,000 square metres and – most importantly – they can track up to 64 targets simultaneously.

Hikvision Security Radar

To make life easy for customers’ security teams, they can define the different areas they want to monitor, such as the warehouse, the car park, the perimeter or entrance, and others as needed.

One Hikvision Radar can link up to 4 PTZ dome cameras at the same time to check multiple targets via video. With Hikvision, customers also get an extremely low rate of false alarms. This means they can focus on real intruders rather than pets or other animals, or weather interference such as fog, rain or snow.

Stop criminals before they can do any damage with Hikvision Perimeter Protection

The best way customers can minimise safety risk and damage to their assets is to stop intruders while they are still outside of the site or building, and that’s what Hikvision Perimeter Protection is all about. To stop criminals in their tracks, we use two parallel infra-red bars that have to be broken at the same time for the alarm to be sounded.

Hikvision Perimeter Protection solution

With two infra-red bars, customers can filter out all kinds of false alarms

With two infra-red bars, customers can filter out all kinds of false alarms, from small animals crossing their perimeter, to falling leaves or flickering lights, which means they always know when an intrusion threat is real.

Furthermore, their solutions are temperature and weather hardened, enabling deployment outside, in all kinds of perimeter locations. Their customers can also monitor their perimeter security remotely via their handheld devices.

Increase safety for people in public places with Hikvision Emergency Alarm

An emergency situation can unfold anywhere, in a school, on a university campus, in a park, or in the street. To help security teams work effectively, and ensure that people feel safe wherever they are, Hikvision has created the Emergency Alarm system.

Hikvision Emergency Alarm system

This solution allows a person in an emergency situation or attack to call for help by pushing a button, or by broadcasting a call for help to police or emergency response teams, or both. The Hikvision solution has a built-in camera and audio recording facility to collect evidence of the events taking place.

In addition to these benefits, the Hikvision solution is available in different formats and can be integrated with joined-up ‘safe city’ technologies, including dome cameras, license-plate recognition cameras, low-light cameras, and much more.

This kind of solution is already being deployed to improve safety in cities, parks, universities and schools worldwide and can be deployed in a wide range of other customer scenarios.

Fit-for-purpose alarm solutions for every application

Based on these four key application areas, Hikvision alarm solutions cover all of customers’ home security and business security requirements.

While Hikvision Intrusion Alarm solutions protect homes and small businesses against break-ins, their Security Radar, Perimeter Protection, and Emergency Alarm solutions enable protection of people and assets and rapid responses on a far larger scale, either for large sites or in smart-city environments.