Hikvision’s HikCentral Professional platform provides a centralised software solution to remotely view and manage all facets of an organisation’s integrated physical security systems.
The advanced platform delivers vast integration and management capabilities for video surveillance, access control, video intercom and various specialty solutions, such as under vehicle surveillance, along with a host of embedded intelligent analytics and system analysis tools.
HikCentral Professional
“HikCentral Professional is a truly integrated physical security platform. It combines the agility of a powerful video management system (VMS) and intelligent analytics with other mission critical security systems, such as access control and video intercom systems, to provide users with a comprehensive management, control and analysis solution,” said John Xiao, Vice President Marketing, Hikvision USA.
John Xiao adds, “HikCentral Professional provides security professionals with a comprehensive, yet cost-effective solution that delivers advanced system integration, control and management, to effectively improve physical security operations.”
Full featured VMS operation
HikCentral Professional provides full-featured VMS operation with remote management across multiple sites. The platform is infinitely scalable to accommodate users’ evolving needs and is designed for easy operation, with user-friendly drop-down menus, as well as detailed device, event, and health monitoring features, in order to ensure uninterrupted operation.
Advanced VMS features include visual tracking of individuals across the surveillance network, adaptive video display windows to customise administrators’ camera views, and map management of system devices, with click to view capability and visual alarm identification.
Embedded with advanced analytics
In addition, the advanced platform is embedded with advanced analytics, including motion analysis, line crossing detection, intrusion detection, people counting, queue analysis, heat analysis, personal article feature detection (hat, glasses, and colour of clothing, etc.), temperature analysis, and vehicle analysis.
HikCentral Professional also includes several playback features to quickly locate video footage of interest, with the ability to easily export video clips in multiple standardised video format files, such as MPEG4, to easily share for investigations and to use as evidence.
Comprehensive access control solution platform
HikCentral Professional just doesn’t integrate with other third-party access control systems, but also includes a comprehensive access control solution platform, which is ready for seamless connection to Hikvision’s extensive offering of access controllers and readers, and video intercom products.
Integration with third-party systems is simple with Hikvision’s Optimus middleware solution. It’s easy to create ‘Connectors’ into Optimus, integrations and workflows to meet project requirements, from HikCentral to a third-party system, such as access control, automation protocols, HVAC, payroll systems, and much more. Connectors can also enable data synchronisation and mapping among multiple systems.
HikCentral health monitoring
HikCentral health monitoring features include the ability to display system topology in real-time, with CPU, RAM network speed and video streaming usage. The system also supports upgrading the firmware of multiple devices simultaneously, with maintenance history dashboards to make system maintenance accurate, fast and easy.