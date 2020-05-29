Health organisations around the world have created the common awareness that maintaining a safe distance between people is one of the best practices to avoid being exposed to COVID-19 and in slowing its spread.
Effective social distancing
As various countries and regions push to reopen businesses and relax stay-at-home orders, social distancing remains an ongoing requirement. More than that, crowd density information is also considered a significant reference in managing the ‘social distance’ of workplaces, businesses and public spaces.
Business owners are working hard to keep employees, customers and visitors protected. Dealing effectively with ‘density’, a new imperative for management and operations, complicates staffing and interpersonal interaction.
Flow Control Solution
In the current situation, public and private managers and authorities have to do more than ever before to keep people safe, and in many cases efficient calculation of customer traffic will be essential.
Hikvision’s Flow Control Solution uses people counting cameras and digital signage, which provide a dynamic on-screen display to show users how many people are entering and leaving a building or an area, and sends real-time alerts in case pre-defined capacity thresholds are exceeded.
3D binocular stereo vision and deep learning algorithms
These people counting cameras utilise highly accurate 3D binocular stereo vision and deep learning algorithms, making complex counts easy, even in multi-door sites.
More important, the Flow Control Solution can be easily and rapidly deployed. It is designed to be simple to use and highly accurate, with options to suit all potential application scenarios. In locations with a single entrance, one people counting camera can be installed at the entrance and connected to digital signage.
People counting cameras with I-Series NVRs/HikCentral
For multi-entry scenarios, people counting cameras can be installed at each entrance and exit, equipped with I-Series NVRs or HikCentral to calculate numbers of people entering or leaving, so as to accurately provide real-time number data.
For example, a supermarket can install a clear and easy-to-understand, dynamic data number display at each entrance to provide real-time updates for people waiting to enter. An alert is generated when the pre-configured maximum is reached, and an audio alarm can be triggered if anyone attempts to enter before the numbers go below that threshold.
At present, with expenses more critical than ever, users can use the Flow Control Solution to automatically monitor the situation, empowering businesses and possible reducing the required number of security guards and other resources.
Hikvision Dual Lens Cameras
Hikvision Dual Lens Cameras help retail stores and other businesses measure social distancing
In areas where crowds are unavoidable, such as cash registers in supermarkets and the ticket kiosks at public transportation hubs, managing distances between people queuing (standing in line) is also critical. Authorities in various locations have established specific guidelines and legislation in this area, balancing needs and risks for citizens.
Hikvision Dual Lens Cameras (DS-2CD6825G0/C-I(V)(S)) help retail stores and other businesses measure social distancing, and its advanced 3D binocular stereo vision and deep learning algorithm can be configured to trigger alarms according to local regulations and requirements.
Users can set the minimum contact distance threshold needed; when the distance becomes less than this pre-set threshold, an instant alarm and popup will appear with audio and video linkage.
Mask Detection Solution
Alongside the Density Control Solution, Hikvision also offers a Mask Detection Solution. This technology ensures that anyone entering a premise is wearing a face mask when they are required to do so. Those without a mask are not granted entry.
The Mask Detection Solution can be delivered in a variety of formats, depending on user needs, including being added to a specialty camera or a Hikvision DeepinMind NVR for users with existing camera systems, integrated into Hikvision’s Temperature Screening Thermal Solution, or as part of a MinMoe door access unit with built-in face detection technology.
Reducing risk of virus spread post lockdown
Entry can be denied if a mask is not worn and/or an out-of-range skin-surface temperature is detected. As businesses begin to emerge from lockdown, they need to find ways to reduce risks of furthering the spread of the virus. This affects whole populations and all their normal activities, from getting coffee on the way to work and boarding public transportation, to shopping and eating out.
But there are some technologies that they can turn to with innovations that will facilitate a ‘new normal’ and keep people safe. And Hikvision will be there, every step of the way.