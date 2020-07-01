Recycling Lives is a very special business. Ostensibly a recycling and waste management operation, they actually use this commercial element to support and sustain charity programmes for offender rehabilitation, residential support and food redistribution. It’s a genuinely effective approach to social aid, and one that has earned four prestigious Queens Awards and numerous admirers, including Andy Moore, managing director of security and fire experts ADJ Fire & Security Limited. ADJ works with Recycling Lives to provide technology-based solutions to minimise risk at its sites.
Residential accommodation
“The whole company’s called Recycling Lives, because that’s what it does,” Moore explains. “It gives people a second chance, people who have come out of prison or who are homeless, and they help them back into society. It’s providing help to people who really need it, by giving them jobs and if necessary rehoming them if they need somewhere to stay until they get their own place. They’re a special company, definitely. ADJ is extremely proud to be associated with a company like Recycling Lives.”
Recycling Lives has sites across the UK was founded, and is run, by second generation recyclers, time-served experts with a wealth of industry knowledge, insight and contacts.
Their charity and social enterprise teams provide residential accommodation for the homeless, help to reduce reoffending and redistribute food, directly supported by recycling, recruitment, compliance and waste management businesses. As a result, they create more than just environmental and financial value from their activities: they provide significant social value too.
Thermal imaging technology
Specialist cameras are designed to detect even minor changes in temperature using thermal imaging technology
At the Recycling Lives site in Preston, on Longridge Road, ADJ was asked to help devise a solution which could help the Recycling Lives staff prevent and detect fires on-site during and out of office hours, explains Moore.
“These fires can happen within waste piles on site, and can end up burning inside without any notification,” he says. “They can seriously flare up when the pile is disturbed. There are batteries stored on site from depolluted cars and these can also be a serious fire hazard if ignited.”
ADJ Fire & Security is a Hikvision Gold VASP partner, and works closely with Hikvision to devise intelligent and efficient smart technology-driven solutions for its clients. In this case, ADJ, Hikvision and Recycling Lives collaborated on the development of the ideal system for Recycling Lives’ specific requirements. ADJ recommended the use of Hikvision’s Thermometric thermal bullet cameras, specifically the DS-2TD2136T-15 model. These specialist cameras are designed to detect even minor changes in temperature using thermal imaging technology.
Fire detection and alarm function
The camera uses cutting edge image processing technology, including Adaptive Automatic Gain Control, Digital Detail Enhancement, 3D Dynamic Noise Reduction, and a Noise Equivalent Temperature Difference of less than < 40mk.
The thermal imaging module provides 384 x 288 resolution, a high sensitivity sensor, and supports contrast adjustment
Its powerful behaviour analysis algorithm enables automatic smart detection including Line Crossing, Intrusion, and Region Entrance & Exit, and it also provides a reliable temperature exception alarm function and advanced fire detection algorithm. Temperature measurement range is -20℃ to 550℃ with ±2℃ accuracy.
The thermal imaging module provides 384 x 288 resolution, a high sensitivity sensor, and supports contrast adjustment and shutter adjustment in various modes. There are 15 palettes of adjustable colour available, and because this is a thermal imaging camera rather than a conventional CCTV device, there’s no need for additional lighting. Nineteen thermometric cameras were installed initially at the Preston site, with more set to be added in future.
Prevention and early detection of fire
“Cameras are located in the high-risk areas where fires could break out such as the plant rooms and stockpiles, shredder, and depollution areas,” Moore says. “When the cameras detect an increase in temperature that signifies a potential fire risk, they automatically raise an alarm and alert the client to the issue. That allows them to take action much more quickly than relying on traditional video or other forms of fire detection – they can react immediately even to the risk of fire breaking out.”
Recycling Lives compliance manager Dave Gallagher says: “The prevention of fire, and early detection of any fire that may break out, is of critical importance to protecting our people, infrastructure and the local environment. Whilst our risk controls have proved effective year after year, the opportunity to invest in new technology that enhances our ability to react fast in the event of an emerging fire hazard was one that was not to be missed.”
Commercial properties fire safety
The results have been tangible, Moore says, and have impressed some influential people. “Recycling Lives recently had a visit from the Environmental Agency as part of a routine inspection,” he says. “The EA were impressed with the standard of risk management and controls on the site, including the recent investment in fire detection technology. As a result, the EA Director of Regulated Industry was invited to site to view the systems in place.”
The success of the Preston solution has prompted Recycling Lives to engage ADJ to implement similar systems, over time, at all their other sites across the country.
Dave Gallagher says: “We’ve been impressed with how ADJ Fire & Security Ltd and Hikvision have worked collaboratively with us to identify how the technology can best be employed to reduce risk and look forward to the enhanced protection the system provides. ADJ Fire and Security Ltd are adaptable, commercially aware and completely comprehend the commercial realities of the scrap metal industry. They are reputable, reliable and respected by local authorities and institutions and moreover, they are a pleasure to work with.”